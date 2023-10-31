Women’s Pro-Am Opens TimberTech PGA Pro Golf in Boca Raton Through Sunday

By Marci Shatzman

A perfect Monday for golf and green jackets for the winners greeted 18 foursomes at the women’s pro-am to open the PGA’s TimberTech Championship televised pro golf event through Sunday Nov. 5.

A field of 54 PGA Champion golfers are expected at the Old Course at Broken Sound for play this weekend that the public can follow in person at the venue on Yamato Road at the first left-lane light east of Military Trail. Tickets and info at: https://www.timbertechchampionship.com/spectators/tickets2023

After an afternoon of play with their golf pros, the winners of the 13th Annual Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Day presented by ADT were announced by Michael Cataldo, assistant tour director.

“This sets the tone for all the good we’re doing,” he said about the event that opens the TimberTech benefiting Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation|Baptist Health South Florida.

· First-place winners Lucy Craske, Ann Krouse, Peggy Jones and Heather Dupree with pro Scott Parel

· Second-place winners Terry Fedele, Christine E. Lynn, Maryann Crabb and Katie Aquino with pro Rob Labritz

· Third-place winners Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Monica Mayotte, Claudia Dugan, Terri Katz and Sydney Posner with pro Alex Cejka

· Closest to the hole at #8: Kyle Roig (golf coach and former Ladies European Tour golfer)

Women’s pro-am chair Terry Fedele and the event’s namesake Christine E. Lynn helped the first-place winners try on their green jackets to fit. “I’ve always wanted a green jacket,” said Heather Dupree, director of administration for the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

The idea to present green jackets was a collaboration with Fedele, said Fore All women’s golf apparel firm’s Mandy Von See. “We made our own, and it was all about women wearing what the boys wear,” she said. (Not mentioning the PGA’s famous green jackets.)

The pro-am started with a women’s health panel and a golf clinic by Boca’s own LPGA golf pro and NBC golf commentator Morgan Pressel.

Spouses of TimberTech’s out-of-town executives who played in the pro-am enjoyed hanging out with their pro Brett Quigley to wait for the award announcements about 6 p.m.

Pro Robert Gamez got a final group hug from his foursome, Kelly Kennerly, Susan Thompson, Laura Haseley and Kelly Hager before leaving the course for the evening.