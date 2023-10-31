Truth That Refuels You

By Rick Warren

Emotional exhaustion isn’t new. It’s also not something foreign to the Bible. Just read the book of Lamentations.

When Jeremiah wrote the book, Jerusalem had been captured. The Israelites were in exile. Everything Jeremiah held sacred had been destroyed.

He was emotionally exhausted, and for an entire book of the Bible, Jeremiah releases his frustrations and expresses his emotions to God.

In the midst of these complaints, he refocuses on God. He writes, “Yet I still dare to hope when I remember this” (Lamentations 3:21 NLT).

What brought Jeremiah hope during this very difficult time? He answers immediately:

“The Lord’s kindness never fails! If he had not been merciful, we would have been destroyed. The Lord can always be trusted to show mercy each morning. Deep in my heart I say, ‘The Lord is all I need; I can depend on him!’” (Lamentations 3:22-24 CEV).

Jeremiah refocuses on five truths about God that help to refuel him in the midst of his exhaustion. He remembers:

God’s Steadfast love

God’s Unfailing mercy

God’s Great faithfulness

God is Always kind

God is my Real hope

When life overwhelms you, don’t focus on your problems. Don’t give in to despair. Instead, focus your attention on God himself.

Many people reach for chocolate or other sweet treats when they’re emotionally exhausted. But those can’t truly comfort you.

But notice the acronym above: SUGAR. It will help you remember the truth about God, even when you’re exhausted. It’s the only kind of SUGAR that will actually refuel you. It won’t give you a sugar high, make you gain weight, or make you more depressed.

Build your life around those character traits of God, and you’ll be ready for whatever setback comes your way.