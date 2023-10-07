Palm Beach County Job Fair: Let’s Talk Trades!

Palm Beach County is hosting a job fair focused on parks and public works trade careers on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vista Center, 2300 North Jog Road in West Palm Beach.

Learn about employment opportunities for skilled trades and entry level positions. Representatives from the county’s Engineering & Public Works, Parks & Recreation and Water Utilities departments will be onsite to answer questions and provide use of laptops to access the online application process. Generous employee benefits are designed around the needs of eligible employees, their spouses, domestic partners and dependents including vacation, health insurance, retirement options and more.

Palm Beach County is an EO/AA/M/F/D/Veterans Preference Employer and drug-free workplace. Employees may be required to work before, during and/or after a natural or man-made disaster or hurricane.

These are exciting times to be part of Team PBC – find a career path today! Visit www.pbcgov.jobs to learn more about current employment opportunities.