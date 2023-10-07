Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Seeks Information Regarding Injured Husky

The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety Division of Animal Care and Control (PBCACC) is reaching out for help regarding a concerning incident involving a gray husky shot by a pellet gun in Rivera Beach. On the evening of Monday, October 2, at approximately 6 p.m., the gray husky was observed limping and then later found hiding in a bush in the vicinity of 15th Street in Riviera Beach, FL.

Once PBCACC’s dedicated Animal Care and Control officers rescued the dog, which goes by the name Kiba, a thorough checkup revealed the heartbreaking news. Kiba’s hind limbs were paralyzed; suspected to be the result of a gunshot injury causing serious spinal trauma. X-rays later confirmed the presence of a pellet.

This is the second dog in two weeks found paralyzed by a pellet gunshot. On Sept. 23, a gray bully breed was found on 900 block of SW 3rd Street in Belle Glade with a spinal cord injury due to a pellet gunshot.

Both dogs are now with PBCACC rescue partners receiving the medical care they need.

PBCACC is urging anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for these cruel acts to step forward. Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477 or by visiting the website at https://www.crimestopperspbc.com/. Help make a difference in bringing justice to Kiba and any other animal impacted by this act to ensure the safety of our furry friends in the community. This alarming pattern of harm to animals poses not only a threat to their well-being but also to public safety.

PBCACC is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit the website, www.pbcgov.com/animal