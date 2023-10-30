Need a Workspace? Office Evolution Opens in Boca Raton

By Marci Shatzman

Meeting the need for the nationwide surge in flexible workspace demand, Office Evolution has opened sleek, modern coworking offices, conference rooms, cubicles and more in west Boca.

With 80 locations, experienced Westport, Conn. owner Laura Kaufman now has a second franchise with 35 choices on the ground floor of 7284 W. Palmetto Park Road just west of Powerline Road. Office Evolution’s logo is visible from the building’s front door.

Rates range from hourly or daily for a shelf with an outside view or a cubicle, to longer flexible terms for individual offices of several sizes from a desk to more (standing desk or guest chair) and a door. The small conference room has four seats for meetings. The 14-seat conference room includes a screen equipped with wireless presentation equipment.

Kaufman’s Connecticut business opened in 2019, so she knew what to expect when she opened here. Her clients tend to be “solopreneurs…they work by themselves. Some have their own office as a permanent home for their business. Our monthly memberships give you a mailbox and an address. We have enterprise-level dedicated Internet that’s 99.9% reliable.”

But it’s not just about having a workspace out of your home, Kaufman emphasized. “We are a hospitality company and customer service is the utmost importance to us. What we are providing is so much more than office space.”

There’s a post office with mailboxes and office equipment. A kitchen with a microwave and refrig, an upscale coffee machine, filtered water and snacks. Garden Shops eateries and a Publix supermarket next door are walkable for lunch, she noted. There’s even a phone booth for private calls and a lounge for collaboration.

Beverly Lehmann is Office Evolution’s Boca Raton office manager. Kaufman is a married educator by training and former professional organizer from New York, who has lived and worked in Dallas, Texas. Morphing into her own Office Evolution franchises “was a good fit for me,” she said.

She already knew this area as a snowbird with a home in Delray Beach for 13 years. “We have friends and family here,” she said.

Business-wise, “our niche in the industry is providing a professional, productive workspace and virtual office services with a warm, friendly feel.”