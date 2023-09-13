IN THE BLACK NETWORK INTRODUCES A VIBRANT NEW

TALK SHOW, “CROWNED” WITH CO-HOSTS VIVICA A. FOX, SYLEENA JOHNSON, KENDRA G., CHANEL NICOLE SCOTT

LOS ANGELES (September 12, 2023) — IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN), a streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences, announces the launch of an engaging new talk show, CROWNED. Starring dynamic hosts Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson, Chanel Nicole Scott and Kendra G., CROWNED stands as the inaugural original series on ITBN and will premiere on October 2, the day of ITBN’s official launch. CROWNED will air weekly on Mondays exclusively on ITBN’s AVOD platform.

On Each episode, the four vivacious hosts promise dynamic discussions centered around lived personal experiences, where they offer unfiltered perspectives that will “straighten each other’s crowns,” followed by live musical performances from special guest artists. “At In The Black Network, we want to offer content that speaks directly to the community and provide programming that’s entertaining, inspiring and educational,” said In The Black Network’s CEO and Founder James DuBose. “I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to work with amazing talent like Vivica, Syleena, Chanel, and Kendra. Collaborating with first-rate talent as well as media platforms will help us evolve our programming as we aim to continue our efforts to uplift our community and culture.”

In addition to its flagship series, IN THE BLACK NETWORK is excited to unveil two dynamic partnerships that will further expand its content library and cater to a diverse audience. ITBN has joined forces with MERGETV, a faith-based entertainment platform, to introduce its own LiveTV Channel. The partnership will present original faith-based content from acclaimed executive producer Dr. Holly Carter. With MERGETV, ITBN’s Live TV programming will include episodes from some of MERGETV’s original content series, such as Finding My Romeo with Romeo Miller, Marriage Retreat with The Freemans, Preachers! Wedding Edition, and Unchurched Girls.

“I am super excited to finally be able to offer high quality, faith inspired and entertaining content to an audience that has long been overlooked,” said Dr. Holly Carter, founder of MERGETV. “I am also grateful that James is pioneering the vision to provide a platform that amplifies our voices. Timing is everything, but God’s timing is Purpose!”

IN THE BLACK NETWORK has also partnered with Homestead Entertainment, a global distribution company focused on highlighting people of color, to bring over 800+ film titles and scripted series to the AVOD platform. Homestead Entertainment will power ITBN’s film and scripted offerings at launch with a variety of titles including Asbury Park (2021), Meeting Boone (2022), Regrets (2021), In a Sentimental Mood (2021),Paper Heart (2021), and more.

Powered by Brightcove, the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, IN THE BLACK NETWORK officially debuts on October 2, 2023. Bringing a wide array of free entertainment content that amplifies Black storytellers and culture – from feature films and scripted series to talk shows, sports, music and family-friendly programs – ITBN promises a diverse range of multi-genre content on a global scale.