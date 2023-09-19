Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® foster innovation at the annual Realtor® Revolution Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 19, 2023) – The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® hosts it 2023 Realtor® Revolution Conference on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Beach Convention Center. This annual event provides South Florida Realtors® and real estate professionals the opportunity to educate themselves while networking with their peers. Attendees at the event will be equipped with invaluable resources and information necessary to revolutionize their real estate business.

“Every year, the Realtor® Revolution Conference gives hundreds of local real estate professionals the opportunity to learn about new industry trends, data initiatives and insights that are transforming our approach to real estate,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “This year, we are particularly excited to speak about the right tools and right content to conquer our market.”

This year’s conference will feature several speakers, including Hall; keynote speaker Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, The Bowtie Economist; Chris Krzemien, president of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®, David Serle, 2024 president-elect of the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®; among others. Moreover, the association will be introducing its 2024 leadership team.

“As today’s market continues to change, it’s essential for Realtors® to stay up to date on the latest trends, laws, and regulations specific to the local communities they serve,” said Chris Krzemien, president of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “The Realtor® Revolution Conference arms our members with the knowledge and tools they need to drive results for their clients in the shifting real estate market.”

The Broward Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and its subsidiary company BeachesMLS have actively been pushing the South Florida real estate market and overall industry forward through various partnerships and investments, including a record-breaking data share with BrightMLS and CRMLS; participation in the consumer-facing portal, Nestfully; and an ownership position in REdistribute, that is taking back control of brokers’ data through expanded industry compliance. The organization received national attention for its award-winning Only a Realtor® campaign, emphasizing the essential role of a Realtor®.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.