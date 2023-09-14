Boca Beat ed. 632nd – 09/14/2023
- Celebrate Israel’s 75th Birthday on Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:00am – 2:30pm at the South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach at The Ultimate 75th Birthday Israel Fair hosted by the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region. Admission is free and so is the fun for all ages!
- B’nai Torah Congregation hosted its sixth annual “Reverse Tashlich” today, in collaboration with Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. More than 110 volunteers – ranging in age from 6 months to 86 years old – picked up trash from Red Reef Park in Boca Raton.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) has named the 50 local women who have been nominated for the 36th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. Nonprofits from throughout South Florida have nominated one of their top volunteers to be considered for Woman Volunteer of the Year. The award recipient will be named at the annual luncheon on Friday, November 10th at The Boca Raton.
- If you’re going to make a fresh start with faith in your life, you need to face your fears. Don’t let them control you! Fear has an incredible ability to paralyze our potential—to keep us from launching out and having faith in our lives.
- HEI is proud to share the big news: The premier business event in Palm Beach and Broward counties during Hispanic Heritage Month is BACK! Presented by FPL and 35 Mules, in partnership with the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, HEI will host at the beautiful campus of Lynn University, the whole South Florida Economic Prosperity Ecosystem.
- What are toddler-size tables, chairs and toys doing in a room at The Volen Center Adult Day Care in East Boca? Hopefully encouraging the oldest and newest generations to engage, relate and socialize, said Fuller Center CEO Ellyn Okrent and Brain Bowl founder, attorney Pam Higer-Polani.
- Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is a deeply significant holiday that marks the beginning of the High Holy Days. It is a time of reflection, repentance, and renewal. Curiously Rosh Hashanah is observed on the day of the creation of man (the 6th of creation) and not on the day of the creation of the the universe.
- Palm Beach State College commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with more than 500 staff, students and members of community and military service organizations gathering at a College remembrance ceremony held outside the Public Safety Conference Center on the Lake Worth campus on Monday, Sept. 11.
- Palm Beach State College student Maria Rodriguez has won the Kravet Design of Distinction competition created through a partnership with PBSC’s Interior Design Department and Kravet, a leader in the trade home furnishings industry.
- Eager to correct wrong info swirling on social media, GL Homes’ vice president Kevin Ratterree outlined plans for properties on Lyons Road, particularly the west side near Olympic Heights High School in West Boca.
- The data is alarming: In 2021, 41.5% of Palm Beach County high school students reported that they felt hopeless, and 20.7% of total high school students seriously contemplated suicide (PBC Youth Behavioral Health Survey). Florida Senator Gayle Harrell (District 31) and Florida Representative Rick Roth (District 94) presented a check for $300,000 to the Center for Child Counseling (CFCC) on Friday, September 8, 2023, in response to the children’s mental health crisis.
- Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is proud to announce its groundbreaking partnership with TheLInkU, a leading platform dedicated to empowering athletes in the world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing. This collaborative effort is set to revolutionize the landscape of college athletics, offering unprecedented opportunities for student-athletes to leverage their personal brand and connect with local businesses in the vibrant Boca Raton and southern Florida areas.
- When disaster strikes, the resilience and unity of a community shine through. In the Sunshine State, the Florida Rotary Districts have exemplified this spirit by coming together in times of crisis. The motto “Florida Rotary Strong!” encapsulates their unwavering commitment to helping those in need. Eight districts, comprising dedicated Rotarians, have formed a formidable force, pooling their resources, skills, and kindness to make a significant difference in their communities. This article explores how Florida Rotary Districts collaborate during times of disaster to inspire hope and positive change.
- Competitions are the driving force behind the popularity of the card game bridge. Notably standing out among competitors are Boca Raton natives Jeffrey Wolfson, David Berkowitz, Jerry Stamatov, Jack Zhao and Sondra Schubiner, who all claimed a victory this July at the 2023 Summer North American Bridge Championship, hosted by the American Contract Bridge League, in Chicago.
- On September 7th, the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (BACCF) hosted its annual Independence Gala Dinner, paying tribute to Brazil’s Independence Day. This year’s event took place at the renowned Fogo de Chão steakhouse in Coral Gables and was graced by the presence of the BACCF’s honorary president and Consul General of Brazil in Miami, Ambassador André Odenbreit, accompanied by his wife, Ambassador Gilda Araújo de Souza.
About the Author