The Pulse of Our City

By Boca RatonTribune newsroom staff

Hispanic Business Impact Symposium: Mark your calendars for the 2023 Hispanic Business Impact Symposium, themed “The Power of Progressive Thinking.” This engaging event will unfold at Lynn University in Boca Raton on September 29, 2023. An assembly of 300+ participants, including entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and more from South Florida, promises an inspiring convergence of innovation and ideas. Limited spots are available, so secure yours at bit.ly/SymposiumHEI23.

Rotary Boca Toy Drive Extravaganza: Boca Toy Drive is making a spirited comeback! Join the kickoff party at Hooters in Boca Raton on October 25th at 6 pm.

Rotary Clubs Unite for Boca Raton Toy Drive: A heartwarming multi-Rotary Clubs event is set at Sugar Sand Park in December 10th. SAVE THE DATE!

Polin Public Relations Joins Boca Raton Historical Society: Kudos to Polin Public Relations (www.polinpr.com) for securing the role of the new PR Agency for the Boca Raton Historical Society. Best wishes to Joanne Polin and the entire team!

Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival: On Saturday, November 4th, indulge in all things agave at the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival, starting at 3 p.m. This festival offers a delightful blend of art, music, food, and technology. For more details and ticket purchases, visit www.sunsettequilafest.com.

George Snow Foundation’s Generous Boost: The George Snow Foundation receives a generous $10,000 donation from community partners Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Red Meat Lovers Club, Casa De Montecristo, and NYY Steak, courtesy of their Coco Poker Tournament.

Athena Award Nomination: Julia Murphy, Chief Advancement Officer at Habitat For Humanity Greater Palm Beach County, has been nominated for the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Athena Award in the Leadership Category. The award ceremony will take place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Thursday, September 28, at 11 AM.

Outrun Hunger 5K: Join Feeding South Florida on Saturday, September 23, for the Annual Outrun Hunger 5K in Palm Beach County. This event, in celebration of Hunger Action Day, unites runners, families, and community leaders in Okeeheelee Park to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida.

Imani M. Williams Joins Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC: West Palm Beach welcomes Imani M. Williams as an associate attorney at Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC. Williams is known for her community involvement and advocacy.

2023 Awards & Celebration of Entrepreneurship: Don’t miss the 2023 Awards & Celebration of Entrepreneurship, starting at 6 PM on October 18th at the Boca West Country Club. The event will honor Distinguished Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Researchers, and Organizations. Entertainment will be provided by mentalist Michael Gutenplan.

Abbey Delray Independent Living: Abbey Delray Independent Living is now a rental community, offering lifestyle flexibility with monthly rates starting at under $2,500.

RoofClaim.org Boca Bowl Celebrates 10th Anniversary: Exciting news for football enthusiasts—The RoofClaim.org Boca Bowl is back in Boca Raton and celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Boca International Jewish Film Festival: Save the dates for the Boca International Jewish Film Festival, celebrating Jewish and Israeli culture through filmmaking from February 25 to March 17, 2024. Screenings will take place at Cinemark Palace 20 and the Movies of Delray.

Feeding South Florida’s Equitable Food Access Grant: Feeding South Florida continues its vital work addressing food insecurity with a $100,000 Equitable Food Access Grant from Starbucks. This grant will support efforts to overcome racial disparities and barriers to food access.

Mayors Ball Extravaganza: Co-chaired by Jon and Bonnie Kaye, the Mayors Ball promises a grand experience with individual invitations mailed out this week. This black-tie event in November features a sumptuous farm-to-table menu and the debut of Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton by Michelin Star Chef Fabio Trabocchi. The Boca Raton Tribune is a proud newspaper sponsor of this event.