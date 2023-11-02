Boca Beat November 1st

THE PULSE OF OUR CITY

by The Boca Raton Tribune staff

8th Boca Raton Mayor’s Ball

The 8th Boca Raton Mayor’s Ball is just 10 days away, and there are still seats available. Ticket purchases will be closing this Friday, so be sure to secure your spot today. The event will honor outstanding individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to the community. This year, the honorees include Marta Batmasian, the Faulk Center for Counseling, and the Boca Raton Airport Authority, who will receive the George Long Award. The Dr. Ira J. Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award will be presented to Boca Raton Regional Hospital at Baptist. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the fantastic Steve Chase Band, a farm-to-table dinner, and both silent and live auctions. It’s a celebration of Boca Raton’s history and those who continue to make it a great place to live, work, play, educate, and heal.

Blue Frontier’s New HQ

Boca Raton officially welcomed Blue Frontier to their new headquarters in the Park at Broken Sound. This innovative company, which recently raised $20 million from Breakthrough Energy Ventures (Bill Gates’ VC fund), is revolutionizing the air conditioning industry with its disruptive technology. Boca Raton is fortunate to host this clean tech company, and congratulations to Blue Frontier on their new, beautiful space.

STEM Career Panel

Don’t miss this month’s STEM career panel on Wednesday, November 8, from 2 pm to 3 pm at Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens campus. Local experts in the field of biotechnology will share their professional experiences and answer your questions. You can register for the in-person or virtual event here.

Tour The Historic Breakers Hotel

The Flagler Museum invites you to tour the historic Breakers Hotel. The “House and Hotel Tour” offers a combined tour of Whitehall and The Breakers, providing insights into the history and architecture of Henry Flagler’s home and the last surviving hotel property. This special tour is available from November 2 through November 14, 2023, during the off-season. Explore the art and history of this iconic destination.

13th Annual Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival

Art enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the 13th Annual Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival on November 18-19. Thousands of exquisite works of art, including sculptures, paintings, fine jewelry, and more, will be on display at The Square on Rosemary Avenue. This outdoor showcase event is free to the public, and you can meet the artists and learn about their inspirations and processes. It’s a fantastic way to kick off the art festival season in Palm Beach County.

Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase

Get ready for the 8th Annual Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase taking place on Wednesday, November 8. The event will feature a lineup of talented chefs and restaurants, including Caesar’s Famous Ribs, Crazy Uncle Mikes, Bazille – Nordstrom Town Center at Boca Raton, and Desiignbyfood. Check out their delicious menus and be sure to get your event tickets at spiritofgivingnetwork.com to savor some amazing dishes.

The 19th Annual Go Pink Luncheon

The 19th Annual Go Pink Luncheon, held at The Boca Raton, was a record-breaking event, raising over $2 million for the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Lynn Woman’s Health & Wellness Center and the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation. The event featured the inspirational speaker and breast cancer survivor Jaclyn Smith. Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation continues its mission to deliver high-quality healthcare to the community and relies on philanthropic support to achieve this goal.

Rotary Club of Boca Raton 26th Annual OPAL Gala

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton will host its 26th Annual OPAL Gala on January 13, 2024, to honor outstanding individuals who have made a positive impact on the community through philanthropy and volunteerism. The gala, chaired by Christine E. Lynn and co-chaired by Jan Savarick, Neil Saffer, and Spencer Siegel, will celebrate individuals such as Kathy & Paul Adkins, Suzy Broad, Susan & Peter Brockway, Suzi Goldsmith, and Patricia McCarthy. The event will raise funds for scholarships and certificate and trade programs, providing educational opportunities for students. It’s a great way to make a difference in the lives of students and their families for generations to come.

Practical Origami Workshop

Explore the art of practical origami during a workshop on Saturday, November 4, 2023. You can learn how to create useful items like envelopes, boxes with lids, and candy boxes. The workshop will be held at the Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. This unique art form combines creativity and practicality, and you can create beautiful objects while developing your skills.

These events and highlights showcase the vibrant and engaged community of Boca Raton. Whether you’re interested in art, technology, philanthropy, or community celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and get involved in.