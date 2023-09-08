Boca Beat ed. 631st – 09/08/2023
- Boca Raton will celebrate a significant community milestone with the dedication of “Lois D. Martin Way”, a portion of Glades Road between Federal Highway and Dixie Highway, on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10:30am – 12:00pm. Hosted by Developing Interracial Social Change (D.I.S.C), the designation pays tribute to the legacy of Lois D. Martin (1928-2022), a community activist, educator, and lifetime resident of Pearl City, the City’s historic black community. The honorary street naming was the result of efforts by D.I.S.C. as well as the Boca Raton City Council and was voted into law by the Florida Legislature this summer.
- Boca Helping Hands welcomed 150 adults and children at their annual Bowling for Bread event on August 27 at Bowlero in Boca Raton. BHH invited kids from local children’s charities to attend at no cost to enjoy an afternoon of bowling, food, and prize giveaways.
- James Fisher: Imagined Worlds is now on view through Nov. 4 at Rosenbaum Contemporary’s Boca Raton, Fla., gallery (150 Yamato Road.) The exhibition features oil on linen paintings from two series by British artist James Fisher.
- For the first time, the first Theater Festival in Spanish is presented in Boca Raton given the initiative of Betsy Caceres, producer of Guataca Boca Raton, with Ruta Teatral Miami and Hand2 Hand to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Boca Raton and surroundings.
- On August 29, 2023, approximately 60 women walked through the doors of The Palm Beach Post to strategize about their next season. The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. (EWPBF) kicked off its 2023-2024 season with good energy, great friendships, and invitations to events, supporting local, female executives.
- MNM Theatre Company’s Five Guys Named Moe will feature the talents of a number of Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumni. The show, which will run from September 8th through September 24th in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts features the music of Jazz legend Louis Jordan.
- The fifth annual Taste of Recovery will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American German Club on 5111 Lantana Road in Lake Worth. The acclaimed culinary festival will feature bites from top chefs representing restaurants throughout Palm Beach County, as well as live entertainment.
- CP Group invites the community to the official launch to festivities in Boca Raton when it presents the first free and open-to-the-public community Tree Lighting & Holiday Extravaganza of the 2023 holiday season. Featuring WPTV’s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle as emcee, the evening will be packed with family fun, complete with the first Santa arrival and meet and greet with the return of his live reindeer on Thursday, November 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). Offering thousands of free parking spaces, the event is located off Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue in Boca Raton.
- Eddie V’s, known for prime seafood, hand-carved steaks, and theatrical cocktails, is rolling out the red carpet in Boca Raton. The restaurant, opening September 28, offers guests a luxurious experience where fine dining meets a glamorous night out in a vibrant atmosphere complete with live music trios.
- The Boynton Beach Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon it is investigating a homicide in the area of Woolbright Road and SW 8th Street. According to the report by WPBF 25 News, a call came in about shots fired at 3 p.m. on Woolbright Road and SW 8th Street.
- While students and families prepare to return to school from summer vacation, Palm Beach State College is strengthening ties to high schools to ensure the high school leaders in Palm Beach County understand the opportunities available through collaboration with PBSC. A contingent of 15 PBSC leaders in Academic Affairs and Student Services recently met with and visited principals Dwayne Dennard of Pahokee High School in Pahokee, and Melanie Bolden-Morris of Glades Central High School in Belle Glade.
