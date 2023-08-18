Boca Beat ed. 628th – 08/18/2023
- The City of Boca Raton recently announced the winners of the 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition, with each band receiving a $2,500 prize. “These remarkable local artists struck a ‘chord’ with us, displaying tremendous talent and passion,” said Richard Mahler, Community Events Coordinator for the City of Boca Raton.
- Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders are invited to listen to a dynamic conversation between two presidents, as they share their perspectives on the intersection of success, business development and philanthropy. Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes, will be the featured guest as the 2023 Industry ICON of the Business & Professional (B&P) Division of the Jewish Federation of South Palm County.
- Boca Raton locals gathered on the beach just before sunset to enjoy free samples, have a photoshoot with their little ones and enjoy a swag bag with other goodies in it, while mixing and mingling with other breastfeeding moms.
- For years, residents of Boca’s barrier island have brought East Palmetto Park Road safety concerns to the attention of decision makers on city council. They have also presented to, two mayors, two county commissioners and now two city managers – will East Palmetto Park Road ever see safety and aesthetic issues addressed?
- The eagerly awaited 2023 Hispanic Business Impact Symposium is set to take place on September 29th, 2023, at Lynn University in Boca Raton, from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm. This symposium promises to be a transformative event, bringing together over 300 dynamic entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, representatives from economic development agencies, small business owners, volunteers, and individuals from local and regional educational and philanthropic organizations across South Florida.
- A record number of sea turtle nests have been laid on the beaches of Boca Raton this summer. The Sea Turtle Conservation Team from the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center recently marked the City’s 1,325 nest, breaking the record for the total number of nests on City beaches in one season. More nests are expected in the next two months as nesting season runs March 1 through October 31.
- The Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival, a much-anticipated annual event celebrating the joys of the Fall season, returns to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, with an extension to three exciting days and the addition of timed sessions for attendees.
- Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store in West Boca on Aug. 18, located at 9831 Glades Rd. in Boca Raton, FL. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.
- Hanley Foundation’s 28th Annual Family Picnic, a fundraiser to benefit substance misuse prevention programming in schools throughout Florida, will be held on Sunday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown West Palm Beach. The action-packed, family-friendly event will include lunch, entertainment, a silent auction, games, and kids’ activities including a petting zoo, ice cream bar, and much more.
- Nearly 50 people, including several local leaders, attended the recent Ribbon-Cutting and Summer’s Cool Happy Hour at the Boca Raton Achievement Center (BRAC) in conjunction with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce recently.
- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is currently showcasing three new exhibitions at the Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square (51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444).
- Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Scott Hurd, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TBC Corporation, is working hand-in-hand with the American Heart Association Palm Beach County to change that. Hurd is serving as chairperson for the 2023 Palm Beach County Heart Walk on November 11, a community campaign focused on engaging local companies, corporations, their employees, and families to join the fight against heart disease and stroke.
