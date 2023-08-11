Boca Beat ed. 627th – 08/11/2023
- The spectacled caiman, a species native to Central and South America, has been established in Florida since the 1970s. The pet trade and crocodilian farming industries, escapes and deliberate releases made it possible for caimans to invade the Florida Everglades. They pose a threat to native wildlife occupying the same habitat as our native alligators and crocodiles, competing for food and other resources. Meanwhile, they also prey upon birds, small mammals, fish and other reptiles.
- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in southeast Florida, will hold its annual Open House on both Tuesday, August 22 from 2-4 pm and Sunday, August 27 from 10am-2pm. The Open House is open to the community and those interested in learning more about the synagogue, its various programs, offerings and membership. B’nai Torah Congregation is located at 6261 SW 18th Street in Boca Raton.
- Local artist and homeschooling mom, Bonnie Sorsby, is thrilled to announce her upcoming art show, “Written in Flowers,” scheduled to captivate art enthusiasts and the community at the Boca Raton Public Library – Downtown location from August 14th, 2023, to October 18th, 2023. In this vibrant exhibition, Bonnie will be showcasing a collection of bright and lively floral paintings, each crafted to evoke a sense of joy and wonder. Her artistry and creativity are set to inspire appreciation for the beauty of nature in simple form and ignite imaginative conversations among visitors of all ages.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business received a $250,000 gift from Dan Davidowitz and Polen Capital Management, LLC (“Polen”) matched by the FAU Foundation to name The Polen Capital – Florida Atlantic University Foundation Student Investment Fund. The $500,000 fund will launch FAU’s first student-managed investment fund (SMIF). SMIFs are funds students use to research and invest in stocks, bonds or other financial assets to build a well-diversified portfolio. Students decide which assets to buy or sell with the assistance of faculty or volunteers from investment firms. By providing students with experiential training in investment portfolio management, the college can enhance student placement in competitive internships and permanent positions at large financial institutions.
- The American Heart Association’s Palm Beach County office is proud to announce its board chair and board president for the 2023-2024 fiscal year: Grasford W. Smith, J.D. and Fontaine Timmer, DNP. The board also has two new officers: Alina Alonso, M.D. and Rebecca Doane, J.D., CPA. Dr. Alonso retired this year as the director of the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County, which is one of the largest county health departments in the state. She has more than 33 years of experience in public health and is particularly passionate about patient’s rights and population health.
- The Miami metropolitan area is climbing up the list of overvalued housing markets in Florida as demand stays strong and the supply shortage persists in the area, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Currently, buyers are paying an almost 39 percent premium for the typical home in Miami, placing the area as the 11th most overvalued area in the entire country. Just a year ago, premiums in Miami were among some of the lowest in the list of measured metros in the United States.
- Florida Atlantic University will confer more than 1,800 degrees today for the summer semester during three in-person commencement ceremonies in the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. The new graduates will join more than 202,000 alumni who have graduated from FAU since the University opened its doors in 1964.
- Foreign-born CEOs are more likely to be fired than native-born CEOs if the firm they are leading is performing poorly, according to a new study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Yannick Thams, Ph.D., an associate professor in FAU’s College of Business, and Marketa Rickley, Ph.D., with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, came to their findings after looking at the rate of dismissals among 1,500 companies over an 18-year period for foreign-born CEOs compared to native-born CEOs at times when the firms they were leading were not doing well.
- Abby Ross has been named Palm Beach State College’s new executive director of community engagement and special assistant to the president. As executive director, Ross, the former chief legislative aide for The Florida Senate, will provide direction for the comprehensive community engagement of the College; direct the College’s community outreach functions; and serve as the College’s registered lobbyist and government relations director.
- Kristy Brown lives by three great mantras: try everything, be your most authentic self and make a difference. Today, she is doing exactly that – making a difference in young lives as the chief financial officer for the Olivet Boys & Girls Club in Reading, Pa. Brown had originally enrolled at Palm Beach Atlantic University but was drawn to then Palm Beach Community College. After two years, she absolutely enjoyed her time and wasn’t ready to leave, extending her schooling for another year.
- SFL Hospitality Group, the renowned hospitality group based in Fort Lauderdale, is proud to announce the opening of South Bar & Kitchen. Located in the heart of Downtown Pompano Beach at 165 NE First Avenue, South Bar & Kitchen is a contemporary Southern American concept bound to leave a lasting impression on its patrons. With a heavy Louisiana influence, the restaurant tantalizes the taste buds of its guests with its infusion of Cajun and Creole flavors. South Bar & Kitchen unique approach to traditional Southern cuisine offers a lighter, contemporary flair by playing with made-from-scratch flavors, spices, marinades and beyond.
- The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS), a nonprofit conservation organization that promotes coastal conservation, supports and funds the activities of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release activities (STR) at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, announced that its Youth Leadership Council will host an Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Drive on Saturday, August 12 from 10am to 12pm at the Delray Beach Children’s Garden (137 SW Second Avenue, Delray Beach).
