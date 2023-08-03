Boca Beat ed. 626th – 08/04/2023
- With summer camp in full swing, the Chiera Family Foundation was proud to present a check this month for $200,000 to Camp Boggy Creek in Eustis, FL. Thanks to the organization’s 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser and Golf Classic in April, The Chiera Family Foundation was able to donate their largest check to date. In addition to supporting Camp Boggy Creek’s one-week camp for kids with cancer called N.I.C.K.’s (Nothing is Impossible for Cancer Kids) Camp, the foundation also provides college scholarships and teaches kids battling cancer how to golf and ice skate.
- In a first-time collaboration, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) welcome audiences to learn more about the compelling origins of Overtown, a Miami city that encapsulates the indomitable spirit of the African American metropolis.
- Shop for Success, one of the most popular pop-up sales among savvy fashionistas and a critical fundraiser for Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB), is returning Thursday, September 7 through Saturday, September 9, at the nonprofit’s boutique and headquarters, 2459 South Congress Avenue, Suite 204.
- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 college scholarship program. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging civic and social issues. This year, the organization awarded 116 scholarships, totaling more than $1.2 million, to recent high school graduates enrolling in college in 2023. The average award for each scholarship was $10,000.
- Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention programs and recovery scholarships to combat addiction, will officially launch the ‘Cory Bartle Memorial Fund’ on Saturday, August 26, with a skateboard and BBQ event at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. The ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ was conceived by the Bartle family, their close friends, and Sandy James Catering, in honor of Cory Bartle, a 34-year-old skateboarding enthusiast and rising culinary star, who lost his battle with addiction in October 2022.
- South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), led by Sebrina María Alfonso, is proud to announce its 2023/24 season featuring five classical Masterworks concerts and Handel’s glorious holiday masterpiece Messiah. This new season features Brahms, Bernstein, Schubert, Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and more, including Symphony premieres by trailblazing female composers Florence Price, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Jessie Montgomery. SFSO will also host a 200th anniversary celebration of Beethoven’s magnificent Symphony No. 9.
- Angel Veloz, a roll-off truck driver for Waste Pro’s Ft. Myers, FL Division, has been recognized by MSW Management Magazine (MSW) as a 2023 Safety Hero. He is the first driver to earn Waste Pro’s $10,000 Safety Award, a record five times, and is close to earning his 6th. He has been recognized by Lee County, FL commissioners, and other community leaders for his safety efforts. In 2016, Angel was honored by the National Waste and Recycling Association as Driver of the Year.
- The YMCA of the Palm Beaches has appointed Matthew Komma as its new Director of Finance, overseeing all aspects of the organizations’ financial operations, including its multi-million dollar capital campaign initiative for a new location, in partnership with Palm Beach County, at Lake Lytal Park.
- Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will host its annual Obon Weekend on August 12-13. Obon is a traditional Japanese festival and holiday that holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. It is observed to honor and commemorate the spirits of one’s ancestors. The two-day holiday celebration will include “Launch the Lantern,” an intimate fundraiser dinner featuring a floating lantern celebration to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) commemorated its 25th anniversary with a “Founders Day” celebration recognizing current and past board members, elected officials, and other invited guests. The event was held on July 12 at Boca Helping Hands, in Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Commissioner Marci Woodward presented a proclamation declaring July 12 as Boca Helping Hands Day, marking the date the organization received its name in 1998. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer presented a proclamation highlighting the nonprofit’s beginnings in Boca and its subsequent growth. Boca Raton City Council Member Yvette Drucker was in attendance as well.
- The Jim Moran Foundation recently awarded a two-year grant totaling $90,000 in support of the Child Care & Early Education Workforce Development Initiative at the Fuller Center.
- Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will host its annual Obon Weekend on August 12-13. Obon is a traditional Japanese festival and holiday that holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. It is observed to honor and commemorate the spirits of one’s ancestors. The two-day holiday celebration will include “Launch the Lantern,” an intimate fundraiser dinner featuring a floating lantern celebration to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors.
About the Author