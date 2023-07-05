Boca Raton Tribune publisher Douglas Heizer installed as governor of six county Rotary District 6930

By: Marci Shatzman

With his famous flourish and vowing to spread his “passion for the mission,” The Boca Raton Tribune publisher and noted Brazilian-born businessman Douglas Heizer was installed as the 32nd governor of Rotary District 6930.

“I truly dreamed of this moment and worked hard to make this dream come true,” Heizer said to a standing ovation in the ballroom of Aloft Delray Beach Hotel. “We take diversity, equity and inclusion seriously. In this district, we are focused on belonging.”

Heizer will preside over 42 Rotary Clubs with 1,400 members in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard and Okeechobee counties. Promising to continue the district’s growth by at least 30%, Heizer called on Rotarians to “dream big.” His priority will be the “fellowship of Rotarians” and the Rotary Foundation. “We are eradicating polio. We bring water where there is none. We bring education where it’s difficult. We bring hope where there’s no hope.”

Heizer was installed with his wife and fellow Rotarian Dini by keynote speaker Dr. Stephanie Urchick, president of Rotary International 2024/2025, visiting from McMurray in suburban Pittsburgh, Pa. Calling him a “caring warrior,” Urchick said Heizer’s installation as governor was “a special moment in our Rotary journey, elevating our Rotary IQ… We are a great group of people saving the world,” noting Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self.”

“This is not your grandfather’s Rotary Club,” Urchick said in her own remarks on “where we’ve been, where we are today, where we’re headed.” After the installation ceremony, the Mighty Flea Circus band struck up Elvis Presley’s “If I can Dream.” Former district governor Eric Gordon emceed the proceedings with “Create Hope in the World” theme that featured colorful centerpieces, pins and neckties.

Rotarians since 1988, the Heizers are well-known in Boca as the founders and former presidents of the first Portuguese-speaking Rotary Club in the U.S. in 2008. The Rotary Club of Boca Raton West is one of four Rotary Clubs in Boca, and members and presidents were well represented at the installation. They also include The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise. “He was my choice,” said Downtown’s newly installed president Kim Champion. “He’s so dynamic. He brings energy to the room.”

Heizer created an event that brings all the Rotary Clubs in Boca together to collect toys for unprivileged kids in the area for the last 15 years., the Boca Raton Toy Drive. In 2009, he was honored by the City of Boca Raton, which declared January 13 as Douglas Heizer Day in Boca Raton.

Heizer was president of the Rotary Club Boca Raton Sunset, District 6930 Public Image Chair, Assistant Governor, and District Secretary. A native of Rio De Janeiro, he served as RYLA chair, Assistant Governor, and District secretary at District 4751 in Brazil.

The Heizers moved to the United States in 2000. He has been married to Dini Heizer since 1985 and they have three children: Gabriela, Andre – married to Karen, and Pedro – married to Kim. He is the President of Heizer Corporation with affiliates worldwide. , which owns the newspaper The Boca Raton Tribune, and Heizer Marketing, a marketing agency focused on digital marketing and content creation. He also owns Boca Raton FC, a semi-professional soccer team.

Throughout his time in the United States, Douglas has amassed numerous awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Rotary Award, Entrepreneur of the Year by Life Magazine in 2017, Honorary Award in 2017 by the Evangelical Pastors Association, Business Press Award in 2018 by Focus Brasil, and the Milton & Bernice Beckerman Award by Community Publishers.