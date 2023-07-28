Boca Beat ed. 625th – 07/28/2023
- FAU Tech Runway® recently accepted 16 companies to participate in the 12th cohort of its Venture Program. The Venture Program provides the most promising startups and talented entrepreneurs in South Florida with an opportunity to join a year-long program that offers resources from FAU’s Innovation and Business Development pipeline, entrepreneurial instruction, structured team-based mentoring, networking, marketing and capital-raising assistance, co-working space, events, intern support, and other vital programs.
- The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series winds down with the 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Finalists in both the Over & Under 20 Years Old categories will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prize in each category.
- As the summer break winds down, parents in Palm Beach County are having a unique opportunity to help their little ones chill out for the rest of the long, hot summer. Kids ages 6 to 12 are learning tips for quieting the mind, practicing meditation, and enjoying fun yoga games in a two-week camp. Camp ATHA is also engaging them in yoga postures that teach focus, concentration, determination, and stress management. It also incorporates breath work, movement, and interactive games that facilitate social-emotional development, health and wellness coach Dean Fazzolari said.
- The “most wonderful time of the year” will officially kick off in Boca Raton when CP Group lights the 40-foot Christmas tree amongst all who live, work, play, and visit the city at the first free and open-to-the-public Community Tree Lighting & Holiday Extravaganza of the 2023 holiday season. This year’s event will feature WPTV’s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle as emcee and offers fun for the whole family, complete with a Santa meet and greet and the return of live reindeer. The popular yuletide tradition is set for Thursday, November 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) on Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue in Boca Raton with free parking (hundreds of spaces).
- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced the appointment of Rabbi Hector Epelbaum to the congregation’s Rabbinic Team. In his role as Associate Rabbi, Rabbi Hector Epelbaum is supporting B’nai Torah Congregation’s Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt. He is also fluent in Spanish and will lead classes and programs designed for the Spanish-speaking community; he recently announced a new course “Intro to Judaism,” kicking off on September 7 on Zoom, which he will teach in Spanish. The class, which will offer attendees the opportunity to explore and deepen their understanding of Judaism, is open to the entire community.
- The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Sklar Furnishings are partnering to hold Hosting 101, an interactive experience. The event will be held on Thursday, August 24th beginning at 6 p.m. at Sklar Furnishings, 6300 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton.
- For the past 15 years, youth in South Florida who might not have had a whole lot of chances to learn, develop leadership skills, and grow to their fullest potential have been finding their way to The Motivational Edge. Founded in 2008 by Ian Welsch, the program started with a focus on literacy and health and soon expanded to include academic, musical, and physical education programming for at-risk and foster youth. During the pandemic lockdown, it was one of the few organizations to provide day shelter, hot meals, academic assistance, and other essential services to youth in the community.
- Designed to enable kids of all income brackets the opportunity to experience superior, personalized education, the Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on early childhood development, has space available in its private elementary school, the Fuller Academy, on the organization’s West Campus at 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton.
- Back to school is just around the corner! To help prepare students for the upcoming school year, the Boca Raton Airport Authority (BRAA) hosted its sixth annual Back to School (B2S) Supply Drive in collaboration with the Spirit of Giving Network. This year, the BRAA is proud to announce that the B2S Supply Drive collected approximately $15,000 in school supplies to help students in Palm Beach County prepare for school. The annual drive ensures that students have access to essential school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and hygiene products, setting them up for a successful academic year.
- The Buzz Agency, a leading South Florida public relations agency, has expanded its Delray Beach-based team, naming Billie Wyler as Public Relations Coordinator.
- With summer camp in full swing, the Chiera Family Foundation was proud to present a check this month for $200,000 to Camp Boggy Creek in Eustis, FL. Thanks to the organization’s 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser and Golf Classic in April, The Chiera Family Foundation was able to donate their largest check to date. In addition to supporting Camp Boggy Creek’s one-week camp for kids with cancer called N.I.C.K.’s (Nothing is Impossible for Cancer Kids) Camp, the foundation also provides college scholarships and teaches kids battling cancer how to golf and ice skate.
- The YMCA of the Palm Beaches has appointed Matthew Komma as its new Director of Finance, overseeing all aspects of the organizations’ financial operations, including its multi-million dollar capital campaign initiative for a new location, in partnership with Palm Beach County, at Lake Lytal Park.
- The Jim Moran Foundation recently awarded a two-year grant totaling $90,000 in support of the Child Care & Early Education Workforce Development Initiative at the Fuller Center.
- Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will host its annual Obon Weekend on August 12-13. Obon is a traditional Japanese festival and holiday that holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. It is observed to honor and commemorate the spirits of one’s ancestors. The two-day holiday celebration will include “Launch the Lantern,” an intimate fundraiser dinner featuring a floating lantern celebration to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors.
