Boca Beat ed. 624th – 07/21/2023
- The Spanish River Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Window into Boca Raton,” a watercolor series by Michelle Sherman. A native of Boca Raton, Sherman discovered a love for painting her beautiful city and the creative people who live and work here about three years ago. After a lifetime of living in Boca Raton, watching it change and grow, Sherman is delighted to record the city’s people and places in watercolor.
- Boca West Country Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Christa Gecheva as its Pickleball Touring Pro. Christa, originally from Wimbledon, London, is a former D1 college tennis player for the University of Wyoming. She has coached D1 tennis for three years and junior protégés for six years before discovering pickleball in Newport Beach, CA in 2021. It wasn’t until December of 2022 when she was drafted on an MLP (Major League Pickleball) team, that her desire to make pickleball her #1 priority was ignited. She has since moved to Florida and is traveling the country competing on the pro tour.
- Schmier Property Group is pleased to announce that Whole Foods Market, the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer, will be opening in Uptown Boca. The new store is currently in development. Since its completion and opening in late 2020, Uptown Boca has delivered an elevated and unique shopping experience for local residents. The highly anticipated addition of Whole Foods Market will further distinguish Uptown Boca as a landmark destination in South Florida.
- Hispanic consumers were more optimistic in the second quarter of 2023, exhibiting a more positive outlook toward the economy in the year ahead, according to a new poll from the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economic Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI).
- Flagler Technologies’ growth continues as the company announces the addition of Fausto Cepeda to its team of engineers. Cepeda will serve as a Solution Engineer bringing 20 years of experience and expertise in SharePoint administration and deployments to the growing company.
- In its grand tradition, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) will present its eighth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball on Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Each year the black-tie gala draws generations of Boca Raton’s Who’s Who dignitaries, business and community leaders to a lavish and celebrated evening that pays homage to the City’s historic iconic milestones and honors all those, past and present, who have helped make Boca Raton the best place to live, work, learn, visit, heal and raise a family. Event proceeds fund the Club’s “Service Above Self” grant program that supports the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton nonprofits.
- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will present “Prince/ss Party in the Square,” starring the Ultimate Disney Tribute Band. The band’s repertoire covers nearly a century of musical canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen and Encanto, providing a magical experience jam-packed with nostalgic fun and rockin’ sing-alongs. The group performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films. They tour nationally, having recently shared festival stages with Stevie Nicks, Green Day and Joan Jett.
- FLITE Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to guiding vulnerable youth and those aging out of foster care for successful transition to independence through housing, education, employment, and system of care coordination, has named Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill as director of human resources and leadership development. Mizell-Hill will be responsible for staff development and executing strategic processes and policies that align with the FLITE mission as they continue to expand services into additional regions.
- The board of trustees for Quantum Foundation, under the chairmanship of Brian Kirkpatrick, recently approved 18 grants totaling nearly $1.5 million for Palm Beach County-based nonprofits.
- Palm Beach Dramaworks is pleased to announce that Jenny Connell Davis, whose commissioned play The Messenger will have its world premiere during the upcoming 2023 – 24 season, has been named the company’s first resident playwright, effective immediately.
- Palm Beach State College alumnus Travis Dietz, the senior service delivery analyst at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, gave the commencement address at PBSC President Ava. L. Parker’s first graduation ceremony when he graduated in 2016.
- Cancer is one of the most devastating diseases in the world. In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths are projected to occur in the United States alone. As efforts are underway to improve diagnostic tools, microRNAs are at the forefront biomedical research. MicroRNAs, or miRNAs, are a class of small non-coding ribonucleic acids (RNAs), which are essential for all biological functions. The main role of miRNA in the human body is gene regulation. As such, they regulate a variety of biological and pathological processes, including the formation and development of cancer. In fact, many cancers are closely associated with miRNA functionality.
- Palm Beach State College alumna Fabiola Sardinha is a senior vice president and international wealth advisor who joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2003, after five years of working at Morgan Stanley.
- Hanley Foundation’s 2nd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Waterstone Resort and Marina, 999 East Camino Real, Boca Raton. The event will include a gourmet happy hour with appetizers, a signature cocktail and mocktail, raffles and entertainment and is a Boca Chamber Festival Days event. The Cookoff will serve as the kickoff for the 3rd Annual Brice Makris Brunch.
- Unicorn Children’s Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Jaimee Sabato as its new Executive Director, ushering in a new era of compassion, inclusivity, and empowerment for individuals with developmental differences and their families. Driven by her personal experiences and unyielding dedication, Dr. Sabato brings a profound understanding and deep sense of purpose to her new role.
- Gulfstream Goodwill Industries (GGI), the largest provider of health and human services in the five Florida counties it serves, is pleased to announce its partnership with Many Homes Freedom Project, an organization committed to bridging the digital divide for low-income, disabled, student and homeless populations with their partner Emerald Coast Wireless LLC, (ECW) a nationwide distributor of the 8 to 10-inch tablets. The collaboration kicked off this summer, serving GGI’s low-income employees and aims to provide free computer tablets connected to complimentary broadband service (data through ESIM), empowering individuals to access essential online resources through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Recipients will never have to search for WI-FI again to go online. Approximately 650 tablets will be distributed, worth $65,000.
