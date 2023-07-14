Boca Beat ed. 623rd – 07/14/2023
- The Blist app is a free marketplace platform that connects Brazilian entrepreneurs with the American market, particularly in states like Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey. This innovative app has significantly impacted the business landscape, fostering cultural diversity and creating positive changes in the lives of Latinos, Americans, and Brazilians alike. Brazilians have made substantial contributions to the American economy, especially in states with thriving Brazilian communities like Florida. Florida, in particular, has a strong trade relationship with Brazil, with a trade flow of $23 billion. Additionally, the state is home to approximately 500,000 Brazilians, and according to the Brazilian embassy, nearly one million Brazilian tourists visit Florida annually. Brazilians have established businesses, generated employment opportunities, and infused vitality into local economies, becoming an integral part of the American economic fabric.
- The South Florida graduates were surprised by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) with The NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME), a merit award of up to $20,000 for college-bound high school seniors who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the upcoming academic year.
- New insights into the political landscape of Florida show the unwavering commitment of Florida Republicans to former U.S. President Donald Trump despite the official presidential bid of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll.
- JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently named five new individuals to its board of directors. They are Jay Eisenberg, Marvin Greenberg, Cliff Hark, David Pratt, and Richard Steinberg. The organization also announced Howard Halpern as President of the Board.
- Boca Stage is on the move. The award-winning theatre company will take up residence at the Delray Beach Playhouse in October. The well-respected company has expanded its subscriber base and attendance rate over the past few seasons to the point where there was a definite need for more seats; the move will double the audience capacity from 70 to over 140. The company will perform in the black box/cabaret hall of the Playhouse.
- Lynn University is pleased to announce James Badrak as the new director of performing arts operations. Badrak will serve a key role in enhancing the performing arts experience at Lynn. He owns Music Theatre Production Group—an arts operations and logistics consulting firm. Before starting his firm, he spent 16 years with Carnegie Hall production, serving various roles from stage manager to director of production.
- A monumental $11.5 million gift from Boca Raton philanthropists Ann and John Wood of the FairfaxWood Scholarship Foundation, will enable Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine to create a game-changing infrastructure that will combat amyloidosis using a collaborative, whole-body approach.
- After facing life-changing health battles throughout her life, Lynn University alumna Steph Roach ’12 inspires people to confront their challenges, defy expectations and achieve goals they did not think were possible. Roach, a 33-year-old currently living in Scottsdale, Arizona, was diagnosed with the muscular disorder Cerebral Palsy (CP) shortly after birth. Her parents were told she could never speak, read or write. Instead of allowing the lifelong diagnosis to hold her back, Roach nurtured positive thinking, hard work and persistence to establish ambitious goals.
- Hooters of Boca Raton is once again teaming up with Tri County Animal Rescue to raise money for a good cause on Friday, July 21 from 5 pm to 9 pm. The fun-filled event will take place on the restaurant’s patio and will feature live music, a dog kissing booth and pet friendly raffles. Admission is $10 and includes one beer or wine of your choice, the dog kissing booth and exclusive photo opportunities with the Hooter Girls.
- Charlie Velazquez, our CEO, is a former Palm Beach County athlete and a Belle Glade native. His journey is a testament to determination, resilience, and success, and we believe it has the power to uplift and motivate the children in our community who face significant challenges.
- ASEZ WAO volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God partner with West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation teams to beautify a neighborhood park in Boynton Beach. The ASEZ WAO members’ mission is to be active participants in local communities around the world. ASEZ WAO participates in the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals through their Green Earth Campaign to protect the world’s terrestrial ecosystems, marine ecosystems, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The volunteers removed almost 300 pounds of trash to keep Caloosa park beautiful for residents, pickle ball fanatics, and staff. The ASEZ WAO participants want to thank the 15 neighborhood volunteers that gathered to help keep West Palm Beach beautiful and create a healthier environment.
