Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) At FAU Comes To Old School Square In Downtown Delray Beach

Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Hosts OLLI at FAU for Special Series of Lectures at the Square; Lectures to Focus on South Florida Climate and Coastal Issues

Delray Beach, Florida (June 30, 2023): The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced today that it will host the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at FAU for a special series of lectures at Old School Square. The monthly lectures, which kick off on July 12 and extend through November, will focus on South Florida climate and coastal issues and take place at the Vintage Gym located at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave. in Downtown Delray Beach.

FAU has been a leader in the field of lifelong learning since 1980 and is the oldest and largest OLLI in the United States. With close to 15,000 program participants, it is recognized nationally for its high-quality offerings and is dedicated to offering intellectually enriching educational experiences to adults of all ages. Normally located on the FAU Boca Raton campus, this will be the first OLLI lecture series to be held in Delray Beach.

The OLLI lecture series is open to the public; membership is not required. Costs are as follows: $30 for OLLI members, $35 for non-members; $35 for all tickets sold at the door. For more information, visit http://olliboca.fau.edu/, call 561-297-3185, or email olliboca@fau.edu. Free parking is available at the Old School Parking Garage, 180 NE 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33444.

“The Delray Beach community, with its historical significance and proximity to the ocean, is a perfect location to host this informative series of climate themed lectures,” said Jane G. Morgan, Director of Operations, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton & Fort Lauderdale Campuses. “OLLI at FAU on location in Delray Beach provides the community an opportunity to learn about current research and findings that are impacting the South Florida coastline. Drawing on the strength of a high research activity public university, attendees will benefit from the wealth of knowledge presented by outstanding faculty/researchers with specific expertise in climate change issues at Florida Atlantic University.”

OLLI Lecture Series at Old School Square Schedule and Details:

Wednesday, July 12 from 10:30am – 12:00pm:

THE EFFECTS OF HURRICANES ON THE GULF STREAM: IMPLICATIONS FOR SOUTH FLORIDA SEA LEVELS

During the passage of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, underwater current measurements indicated change in the Gulf Stream’s flow speed and direction. In this lecture, William Baxley, P.E., Chief Engineer for Florida Atlantic University’s Southeast National Marine Renewable Energy Center (SNMREC), describes the equipment and methods used, visualization techniques, and preliminary data analysis of the flow changes and the implications for coastal flooding in regions where hurricanes are common.

Wednesday, August 9 from 10:30am – 12:00pm:

THE IMPACT OF THE CHANGING ENVIRONMENT ON FLORIDA’S NESTING TURTLES

Once hatched, a sea turtle’s life is a struggle for survival. Now, climate change is exposing sea turtles to even greater existential threats. Sea level rise, and stronger storms will erode and destroy their beach habitats. Jeanette Wyneken, Ph.D., Professor of Biological Sciences and Director, FAU Marine Lab at Gumbo Limbo Environmental Complex will share her re- search and what the future holds for these beloved sea creatures.

Wednesday, September 13 from 10:30am – 12:00pm:

WADING THROUGH THE POLITICIZED NATURE OF SOUTH FLORIDA CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate change is one of the world’s most prominent political issues and has been one of the most polarized between the political parties. Now, in Florida, this partisan divide appears to have diminished. How did this happen? What are Floridians’ views on climate? Colin Polsky, Ph.D., the director of the Florida Center for Environmental Studies at FAU, will explore these questions and how we got here.

Wednesday, October 11 from 10:30am – 12:00pm:

OUR CORAL REEF ECOSYSTEMS: EXPLORATION AND CONSERVATION IN A CHANGING CLIMATE

Coral reefs are stunning ecosystems that foster immense biodiversity, support critical fisheries, and protect our coastlines. Join Dr. Voss as he highlights new coral reef discoveries and protections, challenges corals face in warming seas, and recent advances in coral restoration methods.

Wednesday, November 8 from 10:30am – 12:00pm:

FLORIDA’S ARCHAEOLOGY THREATENED BY RISING SEAS

Through photographs and an engaging lecture, Sara Ayers-Rigsby, M.A., Southeast/Southwest Regional Director for the Florida Public Archaeology Network, explores the impact of climate change on South Florida’s 14,000 years of buried past.

For more information, visit http://olliboca.fau.edu/, call 561-297-3185, or email olliboca@fau.edu.

About OLLI at FAU

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at FAU is dedicated to offering intellectually enriching educational experiences to adults of all ages. With more than 30,000 tickets sold per year, the program is a national model of exemplary Lifelong Learning programs. Non-credit courses are offered in a welcoming atmosphere with state-of-the-art facilities. This community of learners with no age threshold enjoys a diverse and creative curriculum, along with concerts and entertainment. Courses are taught by FAU professors and distinguished guest lecturers. Course offerings include such varied subjects as foreign policy, music, art, history, science, literature, philosophy, current events, and films. For more information, visit http://olliboca.fau.edu/.

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.