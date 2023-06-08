Honzovicova, Jarman named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team

Julie Honzovicova and Christine Jarman earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors.

To be selected for the academic all-district team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50, be a sophomore academically, have a year-in-residence at their current school, and have appeared in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Julie Honzovicova tied for a team-best 24 wins during the 2023 season, going 24-9. Julie produced an incredible 9-1 record alongside Jillienne Cloud, which included a nine-match winning streak and a perfect 3-0 record in the C-USA Tournament, while also producing a season-best 15 wins, going 15-7 with Ashleigh Adams. She earned ranked wins this past season against No. 3 Florida State; No. 7 LMU; No. 15, No. 17, and No. 18 Stetson; and two wins over No. 12 FIU, as well as once when the Panthers were ranked No. 14. Honzovicova went 9-3 on court one, produced a career-best 13-5 record on court two, and finished 2-1 on court three this season. She was named C-USA Pair of the Year and C-USA All-Conference First Team, in addition to earning CUSA Pair of the Week honors alongside Adams on March 8.

Christine Jarman produced a 15-17 record during the 2023 season, including a season-best 14 wins, going 14-14 paired with Ellie Austin. Jarman tallied a season-best 9-2 record on court two, including going a perfect 2-0 during the C-USA Tournament. Paired with Austin, the duo earned wins against No. 7 Stanford, No. 14 FIU, and No. 18 Stetson.

The 2022-23 Academic All-District® At-Large Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the playing field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes at-large honorees in five divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, and College — for each gender.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on June 22.