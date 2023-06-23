Boca Beat ed. 620th – 06/23/2023
- Lynn University was recently recognized by Times Higher Education (THE) for its long-standing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). THE’s 2023 International Impact Rankings assessed over 1,590 higher education institutions in 112 countries, measuring four key indicators: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.
- According to authorities, a man was shot on Wednesday evening in Boynton Beach, following an earlier shooting that injured three individuals two miles away earlier in the day. The most recent incident took place at 3035 East Palm Drive, shortly after 5 p.m.
- The Boca Raton Tribune is proud to be one of the sponsors for the Rotary District 6930 Governor Installation Dinner. Several key figures in the community and also the Rotary world will be in attendance, including Stephanie A. Urchick, who has been selected as the President of Rotary International for 2024-25. Urchick will be the keynote speaker in the installation ceremony of District 6930 Governor Douglas Heizer.
- Thousands of car enthusiasts and members of the local community attended the second annual Delray Beach Concours D’Elegance at Old School Square on June 17th. More than 100 historically significant vehicles were showcased, including the 1989 Miami Grand Prix winner, Porsche 962-109. The free community event benefited the Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Delray Citizens for Delray Police, Delray Fire Benevolent, Community Classroom Kitchen and Miracle League of Palm Beach.
- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced today that it will host the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at FAU for a special series of lectures at Old School Square. The monthly lectures, which kick off on July 12 and extend through November, will focus on South Florida climate and coastal issues and take place at the Vintage Gym located at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave. in Downtown Delray Beach.
- The Delray Beach Police Department is actively searching for the driver involved in a devastating hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The tragic incident occurred at 12:12 a.m., a 36-year-old man was crossing North Congress Avenue in the 200 block when he was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes. Law enforcement officials responded to the scene of the accident, where they discovered an unidentified pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Despite immediate medical attention from emergency responders, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
- Tragic news has emerged from Boynton Beach as Bishop Bernard Wright, a prominent community figure, has tragically passed away due to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run collision six months ago. The incident shocked the local community and left many grieving over the loss of a beloved spiritual leader. According to local authorities, the fatal accident occurred on December 21, 2022, near the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Main Street in Boynton Beach. Bishop Bernard Wright, widely known for his influential work and dedication to his congregation, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The 67-year-old bishop was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
- In the United States, sickle cell disease affects about 100,000 people and about 2 million Americans carry this genetic mutation. The most common and serious problems caused by sickle cell disease are anemia, pain and organ failure – stroke affects about 10 out of 100 children who have this disease. The national median life expectancy for people who have sickle cell disease can reach up to age 50. This inherited, lifelong blood disorder is characterized by rigid and sickle-shaped red blood cells due to a dramatic change in their morphology. They stick to blood vessels, blocking blood flow. Patients with sickle cell disease suffer from unpredictable and painful events when sickled red blood cells block blood flow to the point that tissues become deprived of oxygen.
- If you’re looking for someone who will believe in you, inspire you and help you achieve your potential, it’s Palm Beach State College alumnus and Director of Operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Anthony J. Davis, Sr. Why? Because he has overcome many challenges, is now thriving personally and professionally, and believes anyone, no matter their circumstances or beliefs, can do the same.
About the Author
Join this most awesome and cool online home based job and start earning everyday more than $500 per day. I made $18,521 last month, this is amazing and recommend you to join and start your money making source from home.
.
.
Open This Link————————————————>>> https://amazingwebcash1.blogspot.com/