Jake Paul Claps Back with ‘Stockton Slap’ Jibe at Conor McGregor Over Nate Diaz Pick

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor continues to heat up, with the YouTuber turned boxer taking a savage jab at the MMA legend in response to his recent prediction for the upcoming fight between Paul and Tyron Woodley. McGregor had picked Woodley to emerge victorious, citing his experience and striking power. However, he also added that he would like to see Nate Diaz beat Paul in a potential future bout.

In typical fashion, Paul wasted no time in firing back at McGregor with a brutal insult. In a tweet, he referenced Diaz’s hometown of Stockton, California, and the infamous “Stockton slap” that Diaz has become known for. Paul wrote, “Why you so interested in fighting Nate? You should focus on your own career. We already saw Nate put you to sleep once. Now you’re out here beating up old men? Sit down grandpa, let the real fighters take over.”

The reference to McGregor’s loss to Diaz at UFC 196, where Diaz choked him out in the second round, was a clear dig at McGregor’s fighting credentials. It also highlighted the ongoing tension between the two fighters, who have been trading barbs on social media for months.

Whether a fight between Paul and Diaz will ever come to fruition remains to be seen. However, one thing is for certain – the feud between Paul and McGregor shows no signs of slowing down, and fans on both sides are eagerly awaiting the next round of verbal sparring.