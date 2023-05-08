Estaga: Vacation Rental Management Made Easy

The glorious tropics and white sandy beaches of Florida make it a hit location for tourists from all over the world. In fact, Florida saw its record high of 137.6 million visitors in 2022. Many homeowners see these heavy tourism numbers as an opportunity to offer rental homes to those who visit this sunny state.

Though opening a vacation rental business sounds like a great idea in Florida, it does bring along many responsibilities and challenges that most homeowners do not anticipate. There are many things to think about and tend to such as the maintenance and upkeep of the property, management of guests, and liability concerns. Aside from all of these endless tasks, you also have to market your business and stand out from the large crowd of vacation rentals on the market. With all of these demands, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and begin to think that this isn’t what you signed up for! However, there is a solution available to make your life easier with the help of Estaga.

What is Estaga?

Estaga is a vacation rental management company designed to provide a full range of support services to vacation property owners in South Florida. It was founded by a group of friends who were property owners themselves, renting out their homes to Florida tourists. Having realized their many responsibilities and needs associated with managing these rental properties, the founders of Estaga sought to hire a company to handle all of these tasks for them. However, they were disappointed to find that a company that would meet all of their needs did not exist. Thus, they set out to build such a company that now benefits many vacation property owners in South Florida, simplifying their business needs and maximizing their profits.

10+ Years of Excellent Service

As vacation property owners themselves, the team at Estaga knows the challenges and struggles related to running a vacation property business. Using artificial intelligence and a team of professionals, Estaga handles property care and maintenance, marketing, pricing optimization, and provides guest support on behalf of property owners.

Estaga’s 10 years of service earned them a stellar reputation on places like Google and major travel booking websites such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Vrbo.

Why Trust Estaga With Your Property?

Estaga operates under the all famous golden rule that commands to “treat others how you want to be treated”. When you hire Estaga to manage your property, you can trust that its many professionals, starting with marketing assistants and ending with the handymen, will treat your property and guests with the utmost respect and care; as if it’s their very own business. Estaga’s many clients benefit from the following high quality services:

Ongoing FULL Support and Maintenance

With Estaga on your side, your guests will be consistently satisfied with the services they receive when they stay on your property. Estaga has a dedicated team for each aspect of business such as customer care and support, maintenance, and pricing management. This team is available around the clock and is also charged with screening guests, restocking, and cleaning the property to keep it in flawless condition for the next arrival of guests.

Estaga’s support services also includes a team of cleaners, maintenance personnel and handypersons who will help care for your property like it’s their own. Whether it’s a routine cleaning and maintenance service after the departure of guests or an emergency repair, this team will ensure that the property is beautiful and comfortable for each guest.

Highest Occupancy Rates &

The beauty of Estaga is that it uses not only market knowledge to set prices but also AI algorithms that combine beautifully to a drive really good results. These algorithms assess various factors that drive the price of bookings such as market value, the season, day of the week, the current demand for rentals, and the number of available units on the market, which are all important determinants that determine how much your listing is worth.

Estaga is also extremely dedicated to providing a prompt response to each booking inquiry, booking guests as soon as they qualify, which keeps your business flowing with a high number of occupants at all times.

Competitive Pricing

Estaga offers competitive services packages and fees to its many satisfied customers. What sets the company apart is its accessible fee schedule, making it affordable yet worthwhile for any property owner to outsource their tasks. The client’s fees will always be the best on the market, ranging between 10-18% of their earnings, depending on the property and services Estaga provides.

Customized Marketing

Estaga also offers customized marketing solutions for each property. From professional photos to writing SEO optimized listing descriptions, your property will be showcased in the most professional and appealing way to prospective guests. Estaga works with all major booking platforms, ensuring that your property is listed and marketed to the right guests.

Benefits of Allowing Estaga to Manage Your Rental Property

Why hire a vacation property management company like Estaga? Aren’t all, can’t property owners just do all of these things on their own? Though it is possible to manage your own property, Estaga’s long trek record, expertise, and tech-driven approach help property owners maximize their revenue earnings with the least amount of stress. With Estaga you will:

Win Back Time

Do what you love without having to sacrifice time with your loved ones on maintenance, clean up, and marketing! Earn your profits while allowing Estaga to do the heavy lifting for you.

Reduce Your Stress Levels

With Estaga’s expert services, you will never have to stress out about the challenging aspects of marketing and pricing. Not many property owners have marketing degrees, but with Estaga in their corner, that will hardly matter. The company’s team of marketing professionals will handle designing a customized marketing plan that will help your property stand out on Florida’s vast map.

Maximize Your Earnings

When your marketing, advertisements, and guest services are optimized, your revenue will increase. Your property will attract more attention because of its perfectly optimized marketing, which includes SEO optimized listing, high quality photographs of the property, and tech-driven pricing strategy.

Grow Your Business

With the stellar property management services provided by Estaga, you will have the opportunity to grow your business in two ways. First, the professional marketing and 24/7 guest support will help you increase your customer ratings and occupancy rates. You will see more business on your property.

As your profits increase, you may also find more opportunities to acquire more properties to rent out. When the day to day tasks are outsourced to Estaga, you will be freed up to think about these additional options of growing your business.

Maximize Your Revenue With Minimal Fuss!

Are you overwhelmed with the never-ending and complicated work of running a vacation rental property in South Florida? Get started with Estaga today! With no cost to join, you have little to lose! Estaga offers low management fees for our services, which you can cancel anytime. Visit the company’s website today to learn more about the services available to you.