Aerosmith Announces ‘The Farewell Tour – Peace Out’ with Special Guests The Black Crowes

It’s the end of an era for rock legends Aerosmith, as the band has announced that they will be embarking on their final tour, appropriately titled ‘The Farewell Tour – Peace Out’. The tour, which kicks off in June of this year, will see the band performing their greatest hits for fans around the world one last time.

To make the tour even more special, Aerosmith has enlisted the help of fellow rockers The Black Crowes, who will be joining them as special guests. The two bands have a long history together, and their collaboration promises to be a memorable one.

For fans of both bands, the announcement has been met with excitement and sadness, as they prepare to say goodbye to one of the greatest rock acts of all time. With hits like “Dream On”, “Sweet Emotion”, and “Walk This Way”, Aerosmith has left an indelible mark on the music world, and their legacy will live on long after the final note of their farewell tour has been played.

As the band prepares to embark on their final tour, they are taking the time to reflect on their incredible journey, and to thank their fans for their unwavering support over the years. “We couldn’t have done it without you,” they said in a statement. “You’ve been there for us through thick and thin, and we are forever grateful.”

For fans who have been waiting for one last chance to see Aerosmith in concert, ‘The Farewell Tour – Peace Out’ promises to be a fitting tribute to a band that has changed the face of rock music forever. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history as Aerosmith and The Black Crowes take the stage for one last time.