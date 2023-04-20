Sailfish Fall To No. 5 Rollins

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 5 Rollins 17-10 at the Rinker Athletic Campus. Dylan Insolia scored a career-high four goals and PBA freshman Bryce Downs earned his second-career hat trick.

Insolia produced in the first quarter with two goals and one assist. Henry Sloyan distributed an assist when he connected with Insolia on the perimeter. Insolia found the back of the net and gave the ‘Fish a 1-0 lead. PBA went up 2-1 when Insolia found Downs near the net with 9:19 in the first quarter. At the 2:30 mark, Neil Calkin assisted Insolia and tied the game at 3-3. Calkin passed for his sixth assist of the year. The Tars answered with a 6-0 run into the second quarter.

The lone goal for the ‘Fish in the second quarter came from Calkin. The Massachusetts native scored his 13th goal of the season. Calkin ran from behind the net and scored a one-handed goal. Calkin finished the game with one goal and one assist.

In the third quarter, PBA went on a 3-0 run. Downs scored his second goal of the game followed by goals from the Southard brothers. PBA freshman Keegan Southard used a spin move, eluded Tars defenders, and launched a shot to the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season. Caleb Southard called his own number and scored his 13th goal of the year with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

PBA scored three goals in the final quarter. Insolia notched his second-career hat trick when he ripped an outside shot for his third of the game. Caleb Southard assisted Downs near the crease. Downs finished in the one timer and completed his hat trick. Southard leads the ‘Fish in assists this season with 14 and Downs has scored eight goals this season. Insolia tacked on one more for PBA’s 10th goal.

Defensively, Dylan Hunt, Ty Wright, and Cole Gehman caused two turnovers each. Noah McKoeun took 13/27 faceoffs and picked up a team-high six ground balls. Ben Lightsey started in net and made 11 saves.

The Tars took eight more shots than PBA, picked up 13 more ground balls, and committed four fewer turnovers than the Sailfish.

PBA concludes the regular season versus No. 16 Florida Southern on Saturday, Apr. 22 at the Rinker Athletic Campus.