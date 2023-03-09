The Grand Gesture: Justin Bieber’s TBT Moment of Renting out the Staples Center to Watch ‘Titanic’ with Selena Gomez

Throwback Thursday, or TBT for short, is a popular social media trend where users share nostalgic photos or memories from the past. One TBT moment that gained a lot of attention was when Justin Bieber rented out the Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch the classic movie ‘Titanic’ with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

This romantic gesture took place in 2011, when Bieber was just 17 years old and Gomez was 19. The Staples Center is the home arena of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, as well as a popular concert venue. Renting out such a massive venue for a private movie screening is no small feat, but Bieber spared no expense to make this night special for Gomez.

The couple reportedly enjoyed a candlelit dinner in the middle of the basketball court before settling into their seats to watch the movie. Bieber shared a photo on Instagram of him and Gomez cuddled up together during the movie, with the caption, “romance isn’t dead. Treat your lady right fellas.”

The news of Bieber’s grand gesture quickly spread across social media, with fans and media outlets alike swooning over the young couple’s love story. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last, and they officially called it quits in 2014.

However, this TBT moment remains a sweet and memorable gesture from Bieber to Gomez, and a reminder of how grand romantic gestures can make someone feel truly special.

The story of Justin Bieber renting out the Staples Center for a private movie screening with Selena Gomez is not just a heartwarming TBT moment, but it also highlights the lavish lifestyle of celebrities. Bieber was able to afford the extravagant rental fee for the Staples Center, which was estimated to be around $475,000. This amount is far beyond what most people could ever imagine spending on a single night out.

However, this extravagant gesture also shows the power of love and the lengths people are willing to go to make their partners happy. Bieber and Gomez were a couple who were known for their on-again, off-again relationship, but this romantic gesture showed the world that their love was real and intense.

Since then, both Bieber and Gomez have moved on with their lives, but their relationship remains a topic of interest for fans around the world. They both continue to make headlines for their music and personal lives, with Bieber recently releasing a hit album and Gomez becoming a fashion icon and advocate for mental health.

In conclusion, the TBT moment of Justin Bieber renting out the Staples Center for a private screening of ‘Titanic’ with Selena Gomez is a reminder of the extravagant lifestyles of celebrities, but also the power of grand romantic gestures. It’s a heartwarming and nostalgic moment that fans of the couple will always cherish.