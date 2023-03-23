Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party to benefit the nonprofit

By Dale King

An intimate dinner party will be held Saturday, March 25, to benefit Sunflower Creative Arts, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering children and families to be confident, creative and compassionate through play, nature and the arts. The event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at a private location in the heart of downtown Delray Beach.

To secure tickets, visit:

https://sunflowercreativearts.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/sunflowercreativearts/event.jsp?event=1418

The event will take place in a garden setting and will feature food and live music by Jill and Rich Switzer – considered the “First Couple of the Great American Songbook.”

Jill and Rich Switzer Sunflower Creative Arts children at play Sunflower Creative Arts child at easel

All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting Sunflower’s mission of providing children with the experiences they need to grow and thrive. Single tickets start at $250, with two VIP tickets (including performance) costing $750.

Sunflower Creative Arts has been serving the community for 30 years. During this time, the organization has provided thousands of children with opportunities to engage in creative play, explore the natural world and express themselves through the arts.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of making a difference in the lives of children,” said Susan Caruso, Sunflower’s founder and executive director. “This fundraiser is a chance for the community to come together to support our mission and help us continue to provide children with the tools they need for healthy cognitive, social and physical development as well as a strong connection to nature and the arts.”

Sunflower is a learning center, resource hub and preschool in Delray Beach. Its mission is to empower children and families to be confident, creative and compassionate through play, nature, and the arts.

The center focuses on hands-on learning, fueling children’s curiosity and innate desire to learn, while simultaneously supporting parents and caregivers. Many programs are offered to meet the varying needs of the community, almost all of which fall into three categories: early childhood, parenting, and bringing the power of play, nature, and the arts to under-resourced students.

It incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 2003 and operated in a rented space in Boca Raton for many years. With the goals of serving more families and creating a model learning environment, the organization purchased and renovated a new home in Delray Beach in 2015.

For more information about Sunflower, visit: sunflowercreativearts.org.