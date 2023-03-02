PBA Tennis Defeats Lynn

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s tennis team dropped its conference match to the No. 10 Lynn Fighting Knights 6-1. This marks the third opponent the ‘Fish have faced this season that’s ranked in the top ten of the ITA’s Division II Team Rankings.

The doubles tandem of Luis Eduardo Platas and Juanfer Contreras won their third consecutive doubles match. The PBA tandem notched a victory over Lynn’s Gianmarco Amatiste and Diego Gonzalez 6-4. The duo leads the ‘Fish in doubles play with a 3-0 record this season. As for singles action, PBA freshman Marko Visontai earned the first singles win of his career. The Hungary native defeated Lynn’s Haktan Garayev in a three-set mega-match 6-7 (9-7), 6-3, 11-9.

In doubles court one Blake Williams and Visontai fell 6-2. The PBA pair of Roberto Binaghi and Peter Drager dropped their match 6-2. In singles court one, Binaghi fell 6-2, 6-4, 5-4. Platas dropped his match 6-4 in consecutive sets. Axel Reich was defeated 6-4, 6-1. Peter Drager fell 6-0, 6-1. Juan Fernandez took his match to three sets, but was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Next, the Sailfish will host Florida National on Friday, Mar. 3 at the Mitch Gornto Tennis Center.