Kevin Black Productions brings ‘Backwards Broadway” to Willow Theater

By Dale King

If you’re wondering what “Backwards Broadway” is really like, you’ve got four opportunities to find out.

Two popular local singer/actors, Sharyn Peoples and Mike Westrich, will take you on a topsy-turvy ride through Broadway’s greatest hits in four shows that are coming this weekend to the Willow Theater in Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail.

Dates and Times:

Friday, March 10 at 8pm

Saturday, March 11 at 2pm

Saturday, March 11 at 8pm

Sunday, March 12 at 2pm

Ticket prices:

$20 Per Person

$15 Group Rate (6 or more tickets purchased in a single transaction)

$15 Season Ticket

Singer Sharyn Peoples (Photo courtesy of Carol Kassie) Singer Michael Westrich (Photo courtesy of Carol Kassie) Producer/creator Kevin Black (Photo courtesy of Carol Kassie)

With Peoples and Westrich in the starring roles, this revue flips the script and puts a whole new twist on your favorite Broadway show tunes.

Sharyn takes on classics like “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera and Mike explores what it’s like when you just “Cain’t Say No” from the musical Oklahoma!

Accompanied by pianist Christopher Hamblin, Sharyn and Mike take you on an entertaining ride through Broadway’s greatest hits. Kevin Black is the show’s producer and creator.

The performance is 90 minutes long with no intermission. It is rated PG and is not recommended for children under 10. For tickets, call the box office at 561-347-3948. Box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-5pm.