George Snow Scholarship Hosts 29th Annual “Rhinestone” Cowboy Ball 

By Dale King

The George Snow Scholarship Fund hosted its 29th annual Rhinestone Cowboy Ball Feb. 11 at Boca West Country Club. Corporate Community Service Recipient Boca Raton Airport Authority was in attendance to accept its award, along with Dr. Nathan Nachlas, accepting the Community Service Award on behalf of Ed Ventrice.

More than 300 guests enjoyed a country-themed buffet dinner and dancing, live music, open bar, casino play, whiskey tastings from Warren American Whiskey Kitchen and alligator wrestling featuring a mechanical alligator.

Longtime George Snow Scholarship Fund supporter Jan Dymtrow said that while attending the Cowboy Ball “you are immediately part of something bigger than an evening event – you become a part of the passion and compassion of raising money that will truly change the trajectory of a student’s life.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was the title sponsor, bringing along the horses of their Mounted Unit to greet guests upon arrival at the valet. Additional Cowboy Ball sponsors included Amy & Mike Kazma, Babione-Kraeer Funeral Homes, Robin & Charles Deyo, Pink Palm at Douglas Elliman, James & Marta Batmasian Family Foundation and Paradise Bank.

From left, Georgia Williams, Scott Kohut, Clara Bennett, Lisa Kaufman, Tim Snow. (Gina Fontana Photographic Services) From left, Mike Pontillo, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Paige Kornblue, Glenn Glazer. (Gina Fontana Photographic Services) From left, Matthew Maschler, City Councilwoman Fran Nachlas, Dr. Melyssa Hancock, Nick Zeher. (Gina Fontana Photographic Services) From left, Andrea Virgin, Bonnie Halperin, Justin Ely, Rochelle LeCavalier. (Gina Fontana Photographic Services)

Also: Fairman & Associates, NCCI, Office Depot, Kaufman Lynn Construction, Boca Raton Airport Authority, Signature Real Estate Finders, Presidential Auto Sales & Leasing, Boca Raton Magazine and Warren American Whiskey Kitchen.

Live auction items were donated from The Boca Raton, Warren American Whiskey Kitchen, A1A Limos, Blueprint Yachts, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Tricho Salon Boca Raton, Casa de Montecristo and Red Meat Lovers Club.

Emceed by Paige Kornblue of Paige Kornblue Media and WPBF 25 First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer, accompanied by auctioneer and Snow Scholar alumnus Mike Pontillo, the Rhinestone Cowboy Ball set a new fundraising record, netting more than $150,000. All proceeds from ticket sales, raffle ticket sales, auction items and sponsorships go to the George Snow Scholarship Fund and its efforts to provide scholarships and support services to its students.

“We really can’t thank our sponsors enough,” said Snow. “The Cowboy Ball was first started in 1982 with a nod to my father’s love for horses, and over the years has become one of Boca’s favorite events. Our sponsors’ continued support, along with our donors and event guests, has allowed us to award more than $2.2 million in scholarships and support services in 2022. Their commitment to the George Snow Scholarship Fund and our events has changed the lives of hundreds of deserving students.”

The George Snow Scholarship Fund was founded in 1982 as a 501(c)3 organization, whose mission is to help hardworking students in South Florida graduate from college by providing financial aid and wrap-around support services. The Fund’s goal is to ensure that no student is deprived of an education due to a shortage of funds or a lack of support.

A family pact that began as a memorial fund to one philanthropic and devoted man has become a community asset – a family of individuals, corporations, private foundations and community service organizations who share the belief that education is the key to a better life for the young people of Palm Beach and Broward counties.

To learn more about The George Snow Scholarship Fund, contact the GSSF office at 561-347-6799 or visit www.scholarship.org. Connect on facebook.com/snowscholarship or twitter.com/snowscholarship.