Doggie and Kittie Ball returns as fundraiser for Tri County Animal Rescue

By Dale King

Tri County Animal Rescue has brought back its annual Doggie and Kittie Ball, the 18th edition of the fundraiser for the organization that rescues, cares for and adopts out dogs and cats.

The theme this year is: “Cirque du Furleil benefiting furmanity.”

Proceeds from the celebrated Doggie and Kittie Ball enable TCAR to continue its life-saving work, providing a safe haven, nutritious food, lots of tender loving care and veterinary treatment until these animals can be adopted.

Sponsorships are available.

Tri-County Animal Rescue promises to make its 18th Annual Doggie & Kittie Ball the best and most exciting ever with the exciting theme, Cirque du Furleil, benefitting Fur-Manity.

CBS 12 News Anchor Sam Kerrigan will be the emcee of this year’s Doggie and Kittie Ball.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 18, dust off those boots and hats, slip on those jeans and head out to Boca West Country Club. The non-stop fun starts at 5:30 p.m. with endless surprises. One thing that’s not a surprise is the western theme, which continues this year, as it has for many previous doggie and kittie events.

There are two spectacular events rolled into one evening. The social event starts at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, open bars, endless hors d’oeuvres and “help yourself” endless appetizers. Entertainment will be provided by local performers. A silent auction will be held, and would-be shoppers can stroll down a new vendor row.

There will also be a rare opportunity for folks to enter a drawing for magnificent 2-carat total weight diamond stud earrings, with the winner announced during the main event.

The main event will be hosted by Co-Chairs State Attorney Dave Aronberg and District 5 County Commissioner Maria Sachs, with CBS12 news anchor Sam Kerrigan as the emcee.

Those in attendance will also enjoy a sit-down dinner and dance to the sounds of the Steve Chase Band. The evening continues with the demanded return of dedicated Boca Raton Firefighters lovingly carrying adoptable furbabies.

The live auction will feature many exciting items, and the evening will conclude with the amazing grand finale, a vast array of delectable sweets.

For more information, call Tri-County Animal Rescue at 561.482.8110, email Heidi at heidi@tricountyhumane.org,or visit www.TriCountyAnimalRescue.com.