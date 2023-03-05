5 Easy Recipes to Gain Mass: How to Cook for Weight Gain

Image by mahsa shamshiri fard on Unsplash

﻿Trying to put on weight can be a difficult task. You might be eating all the right things, but you’re just not seeing the results that you want. Or, maybe you’ve been struggling to gain weight for years. If this is the case, it might be time to start cooking your own meals. In this article, we will reveal 5 recipes that are perfect for gaining mass. These recipes are easy to cook at home, and they are all high in calories and protein. So, if you’re looking to bulk up, make sure to try out these recipes.

How to Gain Mass in a Healthy Way?

If you’re trying to gain mass, you need to make sure that you’re doing it in a healthy way. This means eating plenty of nutritious foods and exercising regularly. You also need to be patient; gaining weight takes time, and there is no quick fix. Start by ordering food from a healthy delivery service in Boca Raton and then try cooking some dishes in the kitchen. So, if you’re dedicated to gaining mass in a healthy way, keep reading for some delicious recipes that will help you reach your goals.

5 High-Calorie Recipes for Weight Gain

1. Breakfast Burritos

You’ll need:

12 eggs

½ cup shredded cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup salsa

12 whole wheat tortillas

Instructions:

Start by scrambling the eggs in a large skillet. Then, add in the shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Cook the eggs until they are firm. Next, add ½ cup of salsa to the eggs and mix everything together. Now, it’s time to assemble the burritos. Place one scoop of egg mixture onto each tortilla and then roll it up. Make sure to wrap each burrito tightly so that the contents don’t spill out. Once all of the burritos are made, you can either eat them right away or store them in the fridge for later.

2. Vegetable and Tuna Pasta Salad

You’ll need:

½ pound of pasta

½ cup diced tomatoes

¼ cup diced cucumber

¼ cup diced red onion

¾ cup cooked tuna

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup white vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Start by cooking your fave pasta according to the package instructions. Once it’s done, drain it and add it to a large bowl. Then, add in the tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and tuna. Use your small bowl to whisk together the olive oil and white vinegar. Season this mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Pour it over the salad and mix everything together.

3. Oven-Fried Chicken

You’ll need:

chicken breasts (skinless, boneless)

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Put a parchment paper on your baking sheet. In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Dip each chicken breast in the mixture until it’s fully covered. Place the flavory chicken on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes.

4. Mac and Cheese

You’ll need:

16 oz elbow macaroni

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup butter

½ onion, diced

11 cups milk, divided

12 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions:

Cook your favorite macaroni according to the package instructions. Set medium heat to melt the butter in a large pot. Add an onion and cook until softened, about five minutes. Stir in the flour, salt, and black pepper. Slowly add six cups of milk, stirring constantly until it comes to a boil. Add the cooked macaroni and cheese, stirring until well combined. Serve immediately.

5. Casserole Cups

You’ll need:

24 oz frozen tater tots

16 oz ground beef, cooked and crumbled

½ cup BBQ sauce

½ cup ranch dressing

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the tater tots, ground beef, BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing. Divide evenly among 12 greased muffin cups. Bake the casserole cups for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Conclusion

These mass-gain recipes are easy to follow and don’t require any special ingredients. Just things that you likely have in your pantry already. With these 5 yummy recipes, you’ll be on your way to packing on the pounds in no time. But remember – always consult with a physician before making any drastic changes to your diet.