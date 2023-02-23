Sailfish Drop Road Game Against Barry

It was a tough outing for the PBA baseball team as they took on the Buccaneers of Barry University on the road earlier this evening. The Sailfish struggled on offense, losing the game 5-1.

Barry jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and were able to keep PBA at bay for a majority of this game. The ‘Fish bested the Bucs in total hits in this game with eight, but they left nine potential scoring runs on base. A bright spot for the ‘Fish was Nate Housen . He would go 2-4 on the day and scored PBA’s only run of the game with a solo home run to center field. Barry would get some insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach.

PBA will need to quickly bounce back from this game as they take on #5 Tampa in their Sunshine State Conference opener on Feb. 24-25.