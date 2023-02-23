PBA Men’s Golf Gets Seventh Place Finish at Saint Leo Invitational

Earlier this evening, the Palm Beach Atlantic men’s golf team finished the final round of the Saint Leo Invitational. The ‘Fish earned their third top 10 finish of the spring season, ending the tournament in a tie for seventh place out of 18 teams.

Andrew Riley continued to lead the way for the Sailfish as he has done for most of this spring season. He finished the final round -1 with five birdies to tie for 17th place overall. Justus Verge has also been a bright spot for the ‘Fish, earning a tie for 22nd place with a final round score of -3. Beck Burnette from Lee University was the individual winner of the tournament, going -10 across all three rounds of play.

Lee University came away as the overall team winners as well, with two of their golfers finishing in the top three placements. Carl St-Arnaud earned a top 30 finish for PBA, ending the final round -4. Will Schroeder ended the tournament in a tie for 43rd and Trey Tesiero finished in a tie for 76th place to round out the final placements for the ‘Fish.

PBA will tee off again on Mar. 6 for the Keiser Kup.