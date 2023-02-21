Get ready to soak up the sun: Gorgeous weather is forecasted for Boca Raton this weekend!

The weather this weekend in Boca Raton is going to be absolutely gorgeous! According to the Weather Channel and WPBTV, we can expect mostly sunny skies with a high of around 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

This is perfect weather for getting outside and enjoying all that Boca Raton has to offer. Whether you want to go for a swim in the ocean, take a walk along the beach, or explore some of the area’s beautiful parks and nature trails, this weekend is the perfect time to do it.

And if you’re looking for some outdoor dining or entertainment options, there are plenty of great options in Boca Raton as well. From waterfront restaurants to outdoor concerts and festivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

So why not take advantage of this beautiful weather and get outside this weekend? Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s no better time to explore all that Boca Raton has to offer than right now. So grab your sunscreen and get ready for some fun in the sun!