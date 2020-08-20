Potential hurricane to hit Florida

Formed overnight, Tropical Depression 13 might be a tropical storm to reach the strength of a category 1 hurricane.

According to the Palm Beach Post, this Tropical Depression 13 is approaching the Bahamas at 21 mph and the predicted path is through the Keys to the Gulf of Mexico, thus passing through much of Florida.

Not only is there a Tropical Depression 13 on its way, the National Hurricane Center has already detected a Tropical Depression 14 Thursday morning in the central Caribbean which was also moving west at 21 mph.

As of right now, it is a competition between TD 13 and 14 to see which may hit us first.