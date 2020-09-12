Tropical Storm Watch Lifted in Palm Beach County, Flood Watch Remains

The tropical storm watch has been lifted for Palm Beach County as Tropical Depression 19 enters the Gulf of Mexico.

The depression currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 9 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, “the depression is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early next week as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.”

Additionally, The NHC notes that the depression is expected to produce flash flooding across portions of South Florida.

Consequently, A flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach County until September 13 at 8 am.

The National Weather Service released a “Hurricane Local Statement,” detailing that parts of south Florida including Palm Beach County can expect “bands of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.”

Additionally, it is advised that all residents and visitors prepare for periods of heavy rainfall, possibly causing flooding as well as winds that could potentially gust to tropical storm force with rain bands.

For more information regarding Tropical Depression 19, visit hurricanes.gov.