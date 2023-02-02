FAU Owls Soccer Add Six to Spring Roster

Florida Atlantic men’s soccer has added six new players to its roster for the spring season. Training is already underway in preparation for the Owls’ second campaign in the American Athletic Conference next fall.

“We are really excited about the guys that are joining us this spring,” commented head coach Joey Worthen . “They all have some college or other high level playing experience that will help them transition to our team. Additionally, they are all great guys that be fantastic for our team culture. We’re glad to have them join our FAU family.”



Noah Kvifte – Forward from Asker, Norway

Kvifte is a junior transfer from St. Leo University (DII) where he spent the last two seasons. The 6’2″ Norwegian scored seven goals in 29 career games for the Lions.



Coach Worthen’s Scouting Report on Kvifte

“Noah is a transfer who can come in and compete for minutes right away. He is big, athletic and a pure goal scorer. He knows what to expect in college soccer and will be ready to compete right away.”



Joep Wouters – Midfielder from Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Wouters is making a cross-country move after appearing in 41 games in two seasons for Santa Barbara City College in California.



Coach Worthen’s Scouting Report on Wouters

“Joep is the type of player that doesn’t mind doing the dirty work in the game. He is fit, works hard, is a ball-winner, and, on the ball, plays very simple. Technically, he is very composed and will be a good addition to our midfield.”



Rotem Fadida – Goalkeeper from Haifa, Israel

The Owls will look to replace the recently graduated Neil Strauber with another GK from Israel. Fadida has seen plenty of action in the last two years at the University of Hartford. He made 36 starts in goal for the Hawks racking up 167 saves and five clean sheets. A member of the America East All-Rookie Team in 2020, the incoming senior will compete with returning graduate senior Axel Hofmann and freshman Francisco Ranieri.



Coach Worthen’s Scouting Report on Fadida

“Rotem is another player with a lot of college playing experience. This is invaluable experience that he can bring to the team, and we are happy to have him here competing for minutes at the goalkeeper position.”



Alex Emery – Forward from Gulfport, Mississippi

Emery has played the last three seasons at Pearl River CC in Poplarville, Mississippi. The 6’4″ midfielder had his best season yet this past fall with 13 goals and five assists in 17 games.



Coach Worthen’s Scouting Report on Emery

“Alex is a versatile, attacking player that can play in a few different positions. He is big, physical, and can create and score goals.”



Francisco Ranieri – Goalkeeper from Buenos Aires, Argentina

Rainieri is one of two freshmen coming to FAU off a gap year. The Argentine has spent the last year training with Inter Miami 2 (a reserve team that competes in MLS Next Pro).



Coach Worthen’s Scouting Report on Ranieri

“Fran has a great background in the game from Argentina and most recently playing with Inter Miami. In his first year we expect him to come in and learn from the more senior goalkeepers while pushing them and to develop his game to meet the demands of the college game.”

Kevin Kubitsch – Midfielder from Budapest, Hungary

Kubitsch is also coming off a gap year. After graduating from high school in 2021, the Hungarian has been training with Szeged Grosics Academy in his home country in the time since.



Coach Worthen’s Scouting Report on Kubitsch

“Kevin is a versatile player who has a lot of high level international playing experience. He is a midfielder who we can have an impact on the team early on due to his playing abilities as well as his experience and age.”