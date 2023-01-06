Boca History Museum schedules Civil War talk and first ‘free fun Saturday’

By Dale King



The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum has scheduled two special events this month. For more information, visit www.BocaHistory.org or call 561-395-6766, extension 100T.

Dr. Robert Watson will be the featured speaker at a "Town Hall Talk" Jan. 12 at the Boca Raton Historical Museum. The new Brightline Train Station in Boca Raton. (Photo by Dale King)



To celebrate the opening of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, the museum will offer free fun Saturdays — starting on Jan. 7 and continuing the first Saturday of every month during 2023. On each of these special Saturdays, the museum will waive the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum’s exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.



In addition, on Thursday, Jan. 12, a “Town Hall Talk is scheduled.” The topic for the evening is: “Escape, the Confederacy’s infamous Libby Prison and the Civil War’s largest jail break.” The speaker, Dr. Robert Watson, is an award-winning author who has published more than 40 books and 200 scholarly articles and essays on topics in political, military and social history. He is also a professor at Lynn University.



“Escape” is the story of one of the worst and deadliest prisons in American history, one where senior Union officers suffered and died in alarming numbers. Located in the heart of the Confederacy’s capital—Richmond—the infamous prison was used for propaganda purposes by southern leaders and took on symbolic significance far beyond that of just a prison. However, it was also the site of a bold and daring prison break by a group of high-ranking Union officers, an event that captivated the nation, outraged the South, and sparked one of the largest manhunts in American history.



The event begins at 6 p.m. with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture starts at 6:30 pm. It is free for BRHS members and $10 for guests.