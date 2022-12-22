Boca Beat, 12/22/2022
- Palm Beach State College celebrated more than 1,600 graduates during two fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 20 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
- On December 14, 2022, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, joined Jewish National Fund-USA, the Consulate General of Israel in Miami, and Katz Yeshiva High School (KYHS) in Boca Raton, to give an inspirational and informative speech to several hundred students regarding the importance of continuing strong relations between the United States and Israel.
- The YMCA of South Palm Beach County’s 50th Anniversary Gala held Dec. 3 at The Boca Raton hosted more than 700 people in attendance and raised a record-breaking $2 million for YMCA programs.
- The University’s LeMieux Center for Public Policy will host former White House National Security Advisor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the DeSantis Family Chapel.
- With a Child Development Associate certification and a College Credit Certificate in Pre-School, Tonia Williams Staten has been teaching since 2006 at the Achievement Centers for Children & Families in Delray Beach, but her long-term goal was to earn a degree.
- Bank of America today announced that Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work to remove economic barriers and advance socioeconomic opportunity in Palm Beach County. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the two organizations will expand programs and services that are addressing healthcare, education, employment, and basic needs for the underserved and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Florida Atlantic University has received a $599,503 grant from the United States Department of Defense for a powerful high resolution imaging technique that can reveal nanoscale structures. The Transmission Electron Microscopy enables multidisciplinary research in the materials and life science fields and includes a scanning unit, an EDS detector for elemental analysis and a tomography holder for 3D visualization of nanostructures.
- Concord Summit Capital, LLC arranged an $18.1 million CMBS loan to refinance the Boca Corporate Center, an office/retail complex located at the highly visible interchange of Glades Road and the Florida Turnpike.
- Three Palm Beach State College students enrolled in the Nails Technician Career Certificate Program at the Belle Glade campus will be able to launch their new careers in style thanks to $1,000 scholarships from Dress for Success Palm Beaches. In addition to the money for tuition and education-related expenses, Guadalupe Ruiz, Maya Vallejo and Jessica Riquiz will have access to a network of support, mentors, professional attire and developmental tools that will help them thrive in their work and life.
- BoyntonArts’ first public/private partnership, a mural by local artist Kristin Pavlick, is in the process of being created at Delray Beach Pawn, a City of Boynton Beach business located at 3377 N. Federal Hwy. Pavlick can be seen painting the mural, entitled “A View Through the Illusion,” Mon. through Sat., 10:30 am to 4:30 pm, weather permitting, until completion with a holiday break beginning Tues., Dec. 20 through Wed., Dec. 28. The mural is anticipated to be completed in February 2023, with an expected life span of ten years.
- WPTV news anchor/reporter Tory Dunnan, an adjunct professor of journalism, won two Emmys at the 46th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards on Dec. 10.
- The Golden Bell Education Foundation and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County will distribute S.P.I.R.E. (Specialized Program Individualizing Reading Excellence) reading intervention kits to all Boca Raton public elementary schools. The Golden Bell Education Foundation, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, and members of the School District of Palm Beach County will officially kick off this impactful program on Wednesday, December 14th at 9:30 AM at Boca Raton Elementary School, 103 SW 1st Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432.
About the Author