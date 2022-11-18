Lynn men’s basketball roll in opener

Four players scored in double figures to lead the Lynn University men’s basketball team to a dominating 100-81 win over Johnson University in its season opener, Saturday evening.

The Fighting Knights scored 53 in the first half to lead by 15 at intermission en route to their first 100-point game since January 2020.

Freshman Jimel Lane led the Fighting Knights with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting with six rebounds. Fellow freshman Nordin Kapic was second on the Lynn roster with 18 points with a team-best eight rebounds.

Sophomore Montez Leath scored added 14 points with four assists, while freshman Esteban Lluberes finished with 11 points and four assists. Junior Braxton Bartlett and freshman Rickey Ballard each scored eight points.