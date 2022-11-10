India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final result: Jos Buttler and Alex Hales dominate in 10-wicket victory

England are through to the T20 World Cup final, producing a stunning 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday night (AEDT) in Adelaide.

Hardik Pandya overcame a slow start to give India a defendable total of 169, but the pre-tournament favourites never looked troubled as both Jos Buttler and Alex Hales teed off from the get-go.

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final final score

Team 1st Innings India 6/168 (20) England 0/170 (16)

India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final live updates

16th over: Shami continues. Buttler goes over the off-side for two runs. Hales hits it over the top of cover for a boundary with a punishing shot. Buttler finishes the match off with a maximum down the ground and sends his side through to the final with a 10-wicket victory. 0/170 after 16.

15th over: Patel returns for his final over. Only two runs off it. 0/156 after 15.

14th over: Shami returns to the attack. Buttler goes over extra-cover for a boundary, before going straight down the ground for six runs. Buttler goes aerial again and despite Yadav getting to the ball, he drops it and it rolls away for a boundary. Hales and Buttler have now broken the all-time record for largest opening partnership in T20 World Cup history. 0/154 after 14.

13th over: Pandya continues. Buttler adds a few runs of his own, before the man of the moment Hales goes over the top of mid-on for three runs. Buttler plays a ramp shot for a boundary as England edge closer to the total and the T20 World Cup final. Hardik drops it short and Buttler pounces, hooking it for a flat six runs over the leg-side and brings up his half-century. 0/140 after 13.

12th over: Ashwin returns. England do it in singles and twos, before Hales plays a trademark slog-sweep for another six runs. Hales slaps it through the off-side the next ball for a boundary. This is brilliant batting and India look completely lost for answers. 0/123 after 12.

11th over: Pandya is smashed over the leg-side for six runs from a good-length delivery. Hales continues to play a dominant role as England pass triple-figures, before taking a smart two runs on the leg-side. 0/108 after 11.

10th over: Singh returns and is smoked through the off-side by Hales for a boundary. Buttler adds a single on the leg-side from a short delivery. India look in all sorts at the halfway mark. 0/98 after 10.

9th over: Hardik Pandya is onto bowl now. Buttler plays a ramp shot, and they somehow manage to run four after some bizarre fielding on the boundary. Good over from Pandya apart from the sloppy fielding. Pant is receiving physio treatment, so the players take an early drinks break. 0/91 after 9.

8th over: Patel continues and Hales says thank you very much, blasting another six over cow-corner. He brings up a half-century with a single on the final ball of the over. Pure dominance from the Big Bash star. 0/84 after 8.

7th over: Ravichandran Ashwin enters the attack. He troubles Buttler with a couple of deliveries that turn plenty, but Hales doesn’t seem to worry as he plays a lovely slog-sweep for six runs. 0/75 after 7.

6th over: Patel continues and Buttler plays a fantastic sweep shot for six runs over square-leg, before adding a single on the leg-side. Patel drops it short on leg-stump and is dispatched through mid-wicket for another boundary by Hales. That is probably the best powerplay of any team all tournament. 0/63 after 6. 5th over: Mohammed Shami enters the attack for India. Hales goes straight over the top for another maximum, before stepping away and edging it through the vacant slip region for a boundary. England are racing away here and really setting themselves up for victory. 0/52 after 5.

4th over: Axar Patel into the attack to slow things down. Buttler goes over the top of extra-cover for a boundary, before England add four singles. 0/41 after 4.

3rd over: Kumar continues. Hales punches through the off-side for a single, before going over the top of mid-wicket for two runs. Hales goes aerial late in the over, slamming it over the top of extra-cover for six runs. 0/33 after 3.

2nd over: Arshdeep Singh will open up from the other end. Alex Hales gets away with a leading-edge that lands safely on the off-side for a single. Buttler pierces the gap with an edge behind point and it rolls away to the boundary for another four runs. 0/21 after 2.

1st over: Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for India and starts with a wide. Jos Buttler gets off the mark with a great shot through the off-side for a boundary. Buttler walks at Kumar and pierces the gap on the off-side again for another boundary. He finds another boundary on the final ball of he over, flicking through the leg-side to the vacant region. Great start for England. 0/13 after 1.

END OF INNINGS

England will require 169 runs to win. Fantastic power-hitting from Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) in the final few overs, while Virat Kohli (50 off 40) played the anchor role for another half-century. Chris Jordan (3/43) picked up three wickets for England, but it was Adil Rashid (1/20) who was arguably the pick of the bowlers. This promises to be an enthralling run chase at Adelaide Oval!

20th over: WICKET!!! Jordan will bowl the final over. Pant sacrifices himself in a run-out to give Pandya the strike, and it pays off as he hits a six over mid-on with a brilliant shot the next ball. Jordan bowls a full-toss and Pandya smashes it for a boundary on the leg-side. Pandya walks onto his stumps the next ball and is out off the final ball of the innings. 6/168 after 20.

19th over: Curran continues for England. Rishabh Pant gets off the mark with a boundary, giving himself room and cutting it over point. Pandya plays a lovely square-drive for a boundary behind point, before latching onto a short ball and going over mid-wicket for a maximum. Poor fielding on the boundary from Ben Stokes gives Pandya another boundary on the leg-side. 4/156 after 19.

18th over: WICKET!!! The next ball after reaching fifty, Kohli looks for the square-drive but hits it in the air to the man at backward-point. 4/136 after 18.

18th over: Jordan continues and is smacked over the leg-side for six runs by Pandya over the short boundary. The next ball, Jordan bowls it full but Pandya flicks it over square-leg for another maximum. Kohli brings up his half-century with a drive through the off-side for two runs.

17th over: Curran returns and drops it short outside the off-stump, as Pandya pounces with a cut shot for six runs. Curran drops it short again and Pandya pulls it for two runs. Pandya goes down the ground for two runs with a slapping shot. 3/121 after 17.

16th over: UNSUCCESSFUL REVIEW! Jordan back on for England and he sprays one down the leg-side for a wide. Kohli is struck on the pads and the on-field umpire says no, but England sent it upstairs. The ball was clipping the stumps, but it remained umpire’s call. Kohli makes full use of it, driving a full delivery from Jordan through the off-side for a boundary. Pandya plays an ugly hook through the leg-side for two runs. 3/110 after 16.

15th over: Livingstone continues. Pandya goes down the ground for a boundary, which should hopefully see him up the ante a little bit for the remainder of the innings. Kohli plays a lovely cover drive for a boundary, bringing up triple-figures for India. 3/100 after 15.

14th over: Woakes is back on for England. Kohli finds the gap on the off-side behind point for a much-needed boundary. Pandya struggling to get going so far. 3/90 after 14.

13th over: Livingstone back into the attack. Pandya leading-edges two balls in a row, but both land safely. Fantastic over for England, just three runs from it. 3/80 after 13.

12th over: WICKET!!! Yadav gets greedy against Rashid, looking to go over the off-side and failing to get all of it as Phil Salt takes a simple catch in the deep. Hardik Pandya gets off the mark with a single on the off-side. 3/77 after 12.

11th over: Stokes returns for England. Both batsmen add singles, before Yadav plays a hook shot that flies over the fine-leg region for six runs. He backs it up the next ball, going over cover for a boundary. 2/74 after 11.

10th over: Rashid continues for England. Yadav plays a sweep shot for a single. Kohli misses out on a full-toss from Rashid, only managing a single. Good over for England. 2/62 after 10.

9th over: WICKET!!! The fresh face in the side, Chris Jordan, is into the attack now. Sharma goes over cover for a boundary, brilliant shot right out of the middle of the bat. Three balls later, he skies it to deep mid-wicket and is dismissed via a good diving catch from Curran. Suryakumar Yadav gets off the mark with a single. 2/57 after 9.

8th over: Rashid continues. The partnership between Kohli and Sharma isn’t blistering at this stage, but England will want to put an end to it before they start going ballistic. Sharma looks for a big slog and top-edges it, but it lands safely. Kohli adds a couple of singles as well in a rather tame over. 1/51 after 8.

7th over: Liam Livingstone comes onto bowl, continuing the spin attack. Kohli goes down the ground, over the bowler’s head for a boundary. He goes through the off-side next ball for two runs, before flicking through mid-wicket for a single. 1/46 after 7.

