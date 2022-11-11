Gary S. Lesser recognized in Florida Trend ‘Florida 500’ Issue

West Palm Beach, FL – Gary S. Lesser, Managing Partner of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC, is recognized in Florida Trend’s fifth-annual “Florida 500” issue, which highlights the 500 most influential executives in the state. Lesser is President of The Florida Bar, leading a team of skilled trial lawyers handling serious injury and insurance cases throughout Florida. Lesser’s dedication to The Florida Bar is longstanding, with 24 years of service, including more than a decade on the Board of Governors, chairing the Legislation and Professional Ethics committees, and serving on the Strategic Planning, Disciplinary Review, Communications and Board Review on Professional Ethics committees. Lesser also chaired the 15th Circuit Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Committee and the 4th DCA Judicial Nominating Commission Screening Committee.

“It is an honor to be included in this impressive list of business executives, lawyers and leaders, many of whom I know and respect tremendously,” Lesser said. Lesser is highly respected in the legal field and often serves as a guest lecturer and media commentator on the topics of personal injury and professional ethics. He is a dedicated community servant, having held leadership positions in numerous local, state and national nonprofit and civic-oriented organizations including the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, the Parent’s Television Council and the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County. He also served as chair of the Palm Beach County Bar Association’s Professionalism and Medical Legal committees. The selection for Florida Trend’s Florida 500 was based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, interviews and research that culminated in a highly selective biographical guide of the executives who lead the state.

ABOUT LESSER, LESSER, LANDY & SMITH, PLLC

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is a third-generation personal injury law firm with 95 years of dedication to helping people who have experienced trauma due to the carelessness or negligence of others. Our team of skilled trial attorneys, working across four offices in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, practice law with professionalism, integrity, ethics, and a commitment to personal client service. Our firm represents the needs of clients throughout Florida in personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, negligent security matters and wrongful death cases, guiding them through every step of the legal process and delivering the best results for their case.

Learn more at LesserLawFirm.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.