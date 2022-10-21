Boca Beat, 10/21/2022
- Palm Beach State College remains ranked among the top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanic students, according to an annual list published by Hispanic Outlook magazine.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) unveiled the Sun Capital Annex, a warehouse responsible for feeding tens of thousands of individuals throughout the region, on October 13. The facility is located at 1500 N.W. 1st Court, Boca Raton. The event recognized $1 million in lifetime support from the Sun Capital Partners Foundation, whose support has been critical to BHH’s development over the past decade. The Foundation’s most recent $100,000 matching gift brought them to the $1 million milestone.
- Palm Beach State College is gearing up to host the Decision 2022: Before You Vote U.S. Senate debate on Tuesday, Oct. 18, between incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Val Demings.
- Two alumnae who were selected as Freidheim Fellows presented their research on two pressing problems facing society: abortion and the ideological divide.
- Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine ranked Florida Atlantic University as No. 17 for graduating African American students with bachelor’s degrees in all disciplines combined in its list of top 100 minority degree producers among American undergraduate and graduate institutions of higher education.
- Adults and kids alike are invited to “Walk the Walk” to support local children’s charities with the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. The organization’s second Annual Walk the Walk at the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Weekend is happening on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. at Post Park, 104 Datura Street, behind Meyer Amphitheater, in West Palm Beach.
- The 2023 Hooters Calendar is now available at your local Hooters. $1 from every calendar supports breast cancer research. South Florida Hooters locations are also holding fundraising events for local families to enjoy and while raising funds for breast cancer research throughout the entire month of October. Pink themed fundraisers include bake sales, corn hole tournaments and Giant games including a Connect Four and Jenga. All bake sale events start at 11 am.
- With each passing year, a new class reaching the 50th anniversary of graduation is inducted into the Florida Atlantic University Majestic Owls Society. To make up for ceremonies canceled in 2020 and 2021, this year’s event included alumni celebrating their 50th year reunions from the classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972. They are the sixth, seventh and eighth alumni classes to join the Majestic Owls Society.
- Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on meeting the needs of the children and families in our community, will be the major beneficiary of the Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise’s 35th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Boca Lago Golf & Country Club, 8665 Juego Way, Boca Raton.
- Florida Atlantic University recently hosted its annual Talon Leadership Awards ceremony as part of Homecoming 2022. The awards recognize outstanding faculty, student, alumni and community leadership. Co-sponsored by the FAU Alumni Association and the Homecoming Committee, the Talon Awards have been presented during Homecoming week since 1997.
