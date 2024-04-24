Hanley Foundation’s 25th Annual Golf Classic Draws in Over 100 Attendees

West Palm Beach, FL – Hanley Foundation hosted its 25th Annual Golf Classic at North Palm Beach Country Club on April 15. Hanley supporters were comprised of both luncheon guests and 22 foursomes that ‘putted for scholarships’ in this annual fundraising event.

Longtime supporter and Hanley Foundation Board Member Marguerite Connelly served as event Chairperson. Marguerite authored a heartfelt memoir, “Addicted to the Addicted: A Mother’s Tale of Going from Heartbreak to Hopeful,” documenting her experience dealing with her son’s ongoing drug addiction.