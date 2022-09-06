Waste Pro Veteran Russell Mackie Appointed to VP of Business Development in Southeast Florida

Russell Mackie

West Palm Beach, FL – Waste Pro veteran Russell Mackie, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the waste industry, will now lead commercial and municipal business efforts in the Southeast Florida region as Vice President of Business Development.

Russell joined Waste Pro in 2002 at the then start-up office of Ft. Pierce, with one truck and $6,000 per month in revenue. From there, he became the youngest Regional Vice President in Waste Pro’s history and developed the Southeast Florida region to more than $185 million in revenue.

In his new role, Russell will lead the charge on improved pricing, commercial, and industrial growth, as well as continue to foster, develop, and maintain Waste Pro’s municipal presence in Southeast Florida.

“Russell took a blank canvas and covered it with Waste Pro green and blue in the Southeast Florida metro market area.,” said Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Keith Banasiak. “He lives and breathes the Waste Pro Way of building strong community relationships with a heavy emphasis and focus on service and people. We are looking forward to continued growth under his leadership in this new role.”

About Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA, Inc. is one of the country’s fastest-growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal companies, operating in ten southeastern states. Waste Pro, with revenues projected to exceed $900 million in 2022, serves more than two million residential and 100,000 commercial customers from over 80 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.