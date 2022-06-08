Second Chance Initiative (2CI) and Itz Why LLC Announces Awareness and Self Discovery Event for 2CI Team

Boca Raton, June 8, 2022 – Lynn Lessell CHWC, CLC, BBA, founder of Itz Why LLC, announces a special edition of Awareness and Self-Discovery, taking place at Second Chance Initiative in Boca Raton on June 9, 2022, featuring The ‘ME’ Time Challenge.

Lynn Lessell is proud to bring Awareness and Self-Discovery to Second Chance Initiative for the first time. Awareness and Self-Discovery will bring customized discussions and activities to the 2CI team as an extension of the organization’s current Wellness Works program.

More details about the event:

-2CI Team will have meet and greet with Identity Coach, Lynn Lessell in a lounge setting before engaging in two thought-provoking activities

-2CI Executive Director Lisa Roeberg and Program Operations Manager Jennifer L. Shotwell will participate along with their team.

-Each month, as part of the 2CI Wellness Works program, 2CI plans to follow this initial event by continuing to partner with special guest presenters to provide exciting contributions to women’s wellness.

-Itz Why LLC and Lynn Lessell are partnering for this first time addition to the program.

-Second Chance Initiative creates jobs that help women in recovery flourish.

To learn more about women at the Second Chance initiative visit https://her2ndchance.org/

‘Prolonged stress can cause us to become so far removed from who we want to be. Without stress, who would you be?

As a super-connector, the best connection I help you make is the one you make with yourself.’

Lynn Lessell CHWC, CLC, BBA: Founder of Itz Why® LLC and IPP Inner Power Partners™

Second Chance Initiative Management Team:

○ Lisa Roeberg- Executive Director

○ Jennifer L. Shotwell- Program Operations Manager