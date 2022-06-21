Local Hooters Pageant Contestants Visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Madison Novo who works at Hialeah Hooters was patient at the Hospital as a teen

South Florida, FL – South Florida Hooters kicked off their Hootie’s Lending Library program at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on June 14. As part of South Florida Hooters Hootie’s Lending Library initiative the restaurant provided the hospital with a rolling library filled with books for children of all ages. Three South Florida Hooters employees Madison Novo from Hialeah, Sean Abad from Cape Coral and Sloan Miavitz from Sarasota participated in delivering the books and meals to the hospital before leaving to compete in the Miss Hooters Pageant in Tahoe. South Florida Hooters restaurants have taken part in visits to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for many years by providing food, arts and crafts and most recently books through the Hootie’s Lending Library.

The visit was extra special for Madison Novo who was treated at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a teen. Novo is 19 years old and has worked at South Florida Hooters locations (Weston prior to Hialeah) since 2021 but wanted to become a Hooters Girl since she was a teenager. “At one point Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital was my home away from home during my childhood due to unspecified kidney failure. Being able to return back to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a volunteer rather than a patient and having the opportunity to provide the same laughter, love and light that I was once shown by Hooters Girls years ago has truly inspired me. It is a full circle moment that I will never forget,” said Madison Novo who works at Hialeah Hooters.



“Having the ability to help others and provide love for others is a feeling too good to be true. I’m so happy as a Hooters Girl we’re able to connect with our communities and help those in need. Visiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of my favorite things we do. I love lighting up the kids’ smiles and making their families feel at ease,” said Sarasota Hooters Girl Sloan Miavitz.

“It was a great feeling, when they said thank you to us with their huge smiles. I believe that when you do good things, they come back to you tenfold. In my culture, helping one another was a significant part when I was growing up. We were always told, if you can help, lend them your hands. I’m so grateful that Hooters allows me to continue my purpose in life and to be able to share our joy with our community,” said Cape Coral Hooters Girl Sean Abad. Abad is originally from the Philippines.

“We created the rolling library program to provide books for the kids to read when they are at the hospital. It is a priority that we give back and make an impact. Our employees enjoy the opportunity to help the hospitals in our community year round. Madison, Sean and Sloan were excited to be a part of this initiative before they left to compete in the pageant,” said South Florida Hooters Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles. In addition to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, South Florida Hooters restaurants partner with Holtz Children’s Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center for Hootie’s Lending Library. A group of employees visit monthly to restock books for the children and bring meals for the hospital staff.

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters and their community involvement, please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.