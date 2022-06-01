FALL 2022 Florida Atlantic University Career Fairs

Internship and Part-Time Job Fair- This Fair will be held in-person on Thursday, September 8h from 11am-3pm. To obtain more information on this event or to register, visit: IPTJF

Government and Social Services Career Fair – This Fair will be held in-person on Wednesday, September 22nd from 2pm-5pm. This fair is open to students and alumni from all majors and allows you an opportunity to share information about your full-time and internship opportunities. To obtain more information on this event or to register, visit: GOVT

Career Expo (In-Person) – This Fair will be held in-person on Wednesday, September 28th from 11am-3pm. This fair is open to students and alumni from all majors and allows you an opportunity to share information about your full-time and internship opportunities. To obtain more information on this event or to register, visit: EXPOINPERSON

Career Expo (Virtual) This Fair will be held virtually on Thursday, September 29th from 11am-3pm. This fair is open to students and alumni from all majors and allows you an opportunity to share information about your full-time and internship opportunities. To obtain more information on this event or to register, visit: EXPOVIRTUAL

Accounting Career and Internship Fair- This Fair will be held in-person on Thursday, February October 6th from 11am-3pm. To obtain more information on this event or to register, visit: ACC

Careers In Technology and Engineering Career Fair This Fair will be held in person on Thursday, October 20th from 11am-3pm. This fair is open to students and alumni from all majors and allows you an opportunity to share information about your full-time and internship opportunities. To obtain more information on this event or to register, visit: TECH

FAU Diversity Recruiting Showcase- This event will be held in person on Wednesday, November 2nd from 3-5pm. To obtain more information on this event or to register, visit: DIVERSITY



For further information please contact the Florida Atlantic University Career Center at 561-297-3533 or [email protected]