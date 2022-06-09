DEMOBAZA Brings Red to the Runway: AW22

As summer approaches, new collections have hit the runways to fashion-conscious audiences eagerly anticipating the creations of their favorite designers. The new collection by DEMOBAZA has created its usual excitement for its devoted clients and followers.

Red is the color of empowerment in DEMOBAZA’s AW22 collection called Metatron, presented at LA Fashion Week last month. They premiered the collection’s stunning overcoats, jackets, overalls, and pants, all designed with their exclusive dimensions and technical fabrics.

Of course, sometimes, there is just a hint of red, and at others, it is the dominant color, but it is always there as a reminder of the strength it exudes. There is no doubt that it fits in with their fashion ethos and the inspiration they draw from nature. What a difference between their new collection and Oneness, their AW21 collection, where earthy colors and black dominated.

DEMOBAZA’s popularity has kept them busy this past year. Between the AW21 and AW 22 collections, they also presented their Dune X DEMOBAZA collection with some of their work currently featuring in Dune, the Academy Award-winning movie based on the epic novel by Frank Herbert.

Imagining the costumes of what people will wear thousands of years down the line comes naturally to this designer team for the outfits worn during the shooting of scenes in the Jordanian Desert. These clothes worn by the Fremen in Dune are available on the DEMOBAZA website, including the one-piece suit and headscarf.

Introducing the Color of the Strong Voice

No other color is as powerful as red, denoting passion, determination, life, victory, and strength. The company behind the unique reconstructive uniform look is back with its new collection, AW22. Their multifunctional and re-shaped creations in mostly earthy colors this time feature the color red, a color that fittingly voices the strong message of their style and futuristic vision.

The creative duo behind DEMOBAZA are Demo and Tono, known for their futuristic nomad adventure style. Their fashion is presented by characters from the future, coming to save humanity. Inspiration for the duo comes from the sounds of the desert, sometimes silent and often windswept. Collections are photographed in the iconic deserts around the globe, showing the oneness human beings can have when finding their core and purpose.

Fashion that Inspires

Usually, artists inspire fashion, but the team at DEMOBAZA has managed to activate demand for their particular look among musicians. The musicians who have worn their outfits for concerts, videos, and personal appearances are Janet Jackson, Grimes (a huge fan), Pink, Starset, and English electronic musician Gary Numan.

Their dystopian and futuristic looks continue to feature in several movie-making projects in Hollywood, Netflix, and others. Besides Dune, other notable costume creations were worn in Star Trek, Star Wars, The Hunger Games, Resident Evil, Valerian, and City of a Thousand Planets. Their costumes have also featured in series like Black Panther and Men in Black 2.

DEMOBAZA’s conceptual work continues to catch the attention of magazine editors, celebrities, influencers, architects, dancers, and choreographers.

The foundation for DEMOBAZA started with an online store where their customers bought their deconstructed jeans and other unique creations. Their clothes combine a Bulgarian post-socialist essence and extraordinary futuristic visions as seen here on their Instagram page.

It wasn’t long before they evolved to high-end couture and started presenting their popular limited editions. Every project focuses on creating the next dimension, using multifunctional designs and high-tech materials. Their concept is to graphically represent the electromagnetic field of the planet and the human body. There is no better color than red to add another dimension and remind people of this team’s beautiful notions of a new world free of material things and fake values.

Copyright: DEMOBAZA

Dreaming Of a Bright New Future

Demo and Tono say, “Our work concentrates on the transition of the human consciousness into higher dimensions. We believe in the awakening of humanity for a new era that aligns with nature and puts us back to where we are supposed to live, in a spiritual world.”

The duo of this futuristic fashion brand is pushing the limits of the perception of themselves and others as they dream of a bright new future that re-establishes values and beliefs. Every collection reflects the strength of the conscious mind and the idea that nobody can control love.